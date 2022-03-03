news, latest-news,

The Red Hot Summer Tour show at Kiama Showground, scheduled for Saturday, March 5, has been postponed due to extreme weather conditions. Disappointment for Aus-music fans who will again have to wait to see the ARIA Hall of Fame inductees Hunters and Collectors, who are set to headline the Kiama show, as part of the tour. The concert, also featuring James Reyne, The Living End, The Angels, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Boom Crash Opera, was scheduled for Kiama Showground on the weekend but has now been moved to Sunday, April 3. Read more: The postponement is due to the weather conditions and the state of the Kiama Showground, which of course, also played host to the 50th Kiama Sevens last weekend, which was also staged in the wet. Organiser Duane McDonald says the safety of audiences, performers and all involved with working on the Red Hot Summer Tour, is the first priority. "Everyone's safety is paramount and there is torrential rain and flooding predicted over the coming days," he said. "Our thoughts are with everyone who has been impacted by the dangerous conditions that have been impacting Queensland and NSW." It's the second postponement in the last 12 months - having originally been scheduled for last March, but bad weather forced it to move to October. It was moved again due to heavy restrictions due to COVID-19. Some tickets are still available. Patrons are being told to hang onto your tickets, which will still be valid for the April 3 show.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/53abed42-4f4c-4317-8a59-6629c9a6d548.jpg/r12_209_4700_2858_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg