The Illawarra's daily COVID-19 case numbers have climbed back over 1000 for the first time since late January. NSW Health reported 11,338 cases across the state on Thursday, with 1035 people in hospital. The Illawarra Shoalhaven Health District made up 1091 of the cases, with the bulk of these (654) reported in the Wollongong Local Government Area. There were 192 cases from Shellharbour, 190 from Shoalhaven and 55 from Kiama. The one death was a man in his 40s from Shoalhaven LGA who had significant underlying health conditions and was not vaccinated, the health district said. Read more: What happens if you need to evacuate while sick with COVID? With daily infections again on the rise, after reaching a low of 276 on February 21, NSW is still encouraging people to come forward for vaccinations. In particular, eligible adults are being asked to get their third booster shots, and - with vaccination rates plateauing - young children are also encouraged to receive their shots. According to NSW Health, less than half (47.6) of children aged 5-11 have received a COVID vaccine. The rate is similar in Wollongong LGA, where 47.9 per cent of kids have received a jab. Kiama is above the state average, with 51 per cent of young children vaccinated, but Shellharbour and Shoalhaven are well below. There, just under 39 per cent of kids have been given a COVID-19 vaccine. The National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance (NCIRS) has developed a new tool to help parents and carers make a decision about getting a COVID-19 vaccine for their children. In five steps, the decision aid offers information about the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the available vaccines to help parents and carers weigh up risks and benefits. "With vaccination rates for children now plateauing, this aid may be a welcome conversation starter for families who are hesitant about COVID-19 vaccination for their children," Associate Professor Frank Beard, from NCIRS, said Dr Jane Frawley, from the University of Technology Sydney, who developed the tool said weighing up risk was important, especially for those hesitant to vaccinate. "Discussing risk is important, especially with people who are reluctant to vaccinate, as it helps people see how the risks stack up and make decisions based on evidence," she said. "It is also a good way to answer any lingering questions people may have about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

