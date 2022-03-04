news, latest-news,

Mardi Gras may be muddy this year, but the Illawarra-South Coast's queer community delegation is well prepared. The Rainbow Underground, Illawarra Rainbow Communities, Queers Down South and Unity Illawarra South Coast have teamed up to storm Saturday's parade in Sydney. "I don't want to give anything away, but the overall theme this year is 'United We Shine"," Michael Emmett, of the Rainbow Underground, said. "Our concept is 'overcoming the storm of adversity', so our props are very suited to the weather at the moment. "We'll be marching rain, hail or shine." Read more: Shakira wants you to step up for Illawarra kids Michael said they were excited about the coast-wide collaboration, which has involved countless meetings, facebook chats and working bees. Brodie Gray, from Queers Down South, said it was an important moment for rural and regional representation. "I was thrust into the community growing up with a queer parent and sister," Brodie said. "I didn't know anyone else growing up who had a queer family member, and that time in the 90s and early 2000s is so different to now. "We want to boost that visibility, especially for queer kids on the South Coast, because they're our future." Luka Skye, AKA Lucy Furr (say it out loud), president of Unity Illawarra South Coast, agreed. "There are queer people everywhere, and for regional NSW it's important for kids to see they're allowed to be who they are, it's not impossible." To read more stories, downloadthe Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

