They've plundered Sydney's riches and now two Kembla Grange stables are set to launch a combined assault on Melbourne's feature races. Kerry Parker's Think It Over and Robert and Luke Price's Count De Rupee will travel to Victoria next week chasing Group 1 success. For Parker it will be the 2000-metre Australian Cup, while the Prices are looking to take down the sport's best sprinters in the 1200m Newmarket Handicap. Read more: Big wet forces Splash Wollongong to be moved to next summer The race is a starting point for Count De Rupee, rain forcing the stable to bypass Saturday's Group 1 Canterbury Stakes at Randwick. With a long-term focus on The Everest, the Newmarket is a launching pad for the TJ Smith in April. "It's a great option," Luke Price said. "Three weeks into the TJ Smith is perfect. It was the only option really, he wasn't going around on a bottomless track. "It's exciting to have a runner down the straight at Flemington. It's a good moment for Brock (Ryan) too." The two horses will travel to Victoria together as both stables look to avoid the big wet that has drenched Sydney in recent days. Think It Over shocked even Parker by running an impressive fourth in Saturday's Group 1 Chipping Norton Stakes on a Heavy 10, however the trainer knows his best form comes on dry ground. "Getting away from the rain is a big part of it," Parker said. "No doubt at all." The decision to travel to Melbourne could see a late change in Parker's plans for Think It Over. The trainer is now considering a tilt at the Group 1 Tancred Stakes over 2400m on March 26 before returning to 2000m for the autumn grand final two weeks later, the $4 million Queen Elizabeth Stakes. Parker made the sage decision to remain in Sydney last spring, his star dominating the middle-distance scene and claiming almost $2.7 million in prize money. This year, however, the trainer intends to launch an all-out assault on Melbourne's biggest races. The Cox Plate is on top of the agenda, while the Melbourne Cup remains a lofty goal should Think It Over make the step up in distance. Next weekend, Parker feels, is the perfect prelude for what he hopes is to come in October and November. "I have no doubt the run in Melbourne will help him. He will have the benefit of a trip away and hopefully set us up a little bit better for the spring. "I won't know how he'll handle it until he goes the Melbourne way. It's Flemington, it's a big track. It's the perfect spot for him to have his first run in Victoria going the opposite direction. "We want him to be on a big track to have a look and feel of it." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

