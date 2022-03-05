subscribers-only,

Stephen Jones [MP for Whitlam] says "a Labor government would legislate to properly regulate insecure work and target sectors such as aged care where under-payment is 'chronic' ". This is true, but it is also very interesting because Labor voted with the federal government for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) international trade deal in the last year. The Australian Fair Trade and Investment Network had previously said that because there are international multinational corporations involved in our aged care system, aged care [workers] would be affected by the terms of the agreement. Any improvement in the salaries or conditions of aged care workers will affect the profits of these multinationals so it is very hard to see how these aged care nurses and workers, and their working conditions, will improve without breaking the conditions of that international agreement. It is interesting because reports state that workers in other sectors such as child care are specifically protected in that international agreement. In short, the nurses and workers of aged care won't get significantly improved salaries and conditions and can thank Labor, their unions who did not speak up, and of course the federal government for that. The Seniors United Party of Australia believe Australia needs a public aged care system like the public health system. Then salaries and conditions can improve for those workers. Bob Patrech, President, Seniors United Party of Australia Despite the growing propensity for conflict across the globe, and the burgeoning economic hardship this situation is already impacting on humans everywhere, ideologues still cling to their pet ideologies like nothing else matters. The noisy minority persists in stirring division over our Australia Day celebrations, despite our need to be more united than we have been for decades. Those who think changing the date of Australia day is relevant at this time must live incapsulated in some kind of sound proof cocoon. Then we have climate zealots still crying out for Australia to sacrifice its fossil-fuel generated baseload power, knowing it won't make one iota of difference to the atmosphere's carbon dioxide levels. They must know by now Europe's hasty rush along the path of decarbonisation has caused it nothing but economic harm and an unimaginable level of vulnerability. Richard Burnett, Wollongong Some would say that there is only one penalty suitable for murdering a defenceless and innocent child; and we all know what that is. It might not be a vote catcher, but it would certainly reap a fitting punishment for that crime. Steven Thomas, Shellharbour

