news, latest-news,

Wollongong Wolves coach Luke Wilkshire is set to unleash the club's latest attacking star in this weekend's opening round of the Men's NSW National Premier Leagues competition. South Sudanese talent Kuot Maliet is likely to run out in the starting XI for Sunday's round-one clash with Sydney United 58 after an impressive pre-season. A late addition to the squad, the recruit scored the winning goal in a friendly against Sutherland and Wilkshire said the tall striker offers a point of difference to his side's attack. "He's direct, he's a threat, he's something a bit different," Wilkshire said. "He provides something we don't have. He's big, he's strong, he can finish as well. "He's showed in training and in the friendlies with the goals he's scored what he adds to this team." Read more: Wellington Phoenix commit to Wollongong presence after eventful A-Leagues experience Maliet is one of a number of new faces in a new-look Wolves squad that also features Japanese recruits Banri Kanaizumi and Takuma Tsujimura. Premiership heroes Guy Knight and Nick Littler return after a year in the Illawarra Premier League, Wilkshire expecting the pair to provide valuable leadership. Sunday's clash is unlikely to be impacted by the weather, the game to be played on the synthetic turf at Sydney United Sports Centre. The Wolves have prepared for the match by training at Ian McLennan Park. Sydney United have had the better of Wollongong in recent times, the two teams playing a number of fierce encounters throughout the past few seasons. Read more: Wollongong Olympic light torch for Illawarra Premier League, FFA Cup campaigns Wilkshire expects no different on Sunday and he's confident his players will be up for the encounter. "It's always important to start the season off well," he said. "It builds confidence and momentum, especially coming up against a team like Sydney United. They're always a strong side. We've had that rivalry over the past few years but that doesn't really matter to me. ''Home or away, we go into it with the same mentality, we want the three points and the win." The Wolves have played multiple friendlies in the past six weeks, the team steadily finding their groove. The intensity on Sunday, however, will kick up a gear with three vital competition points on the line. It will mark the first time Wollongong have played an NPL match since last June, the season abandoned once Sydney was placed into a COVID lockdown. Read more: Kembla Grange stables planning Victorian raid for Think It Over, Count De Rupee Wilkshire is as excited as any of his players to start the season, the coach's love of competition not waning since he retired from professional football. "It's great to be back," Wilkshire said. "We've had FFA Cup games but there's nothing like competitive football. I know how it is as a player going through pre-season, it can be long. "Everyone loves competitive football. That's what we're in it for, players and coaches. It's good to be getting back into it. "This is a massive opportunity for us. Our first game against Sydney United, away from home, it's a good chance to make a statement." The Illawarra Mercury news app is now officially live on both iOS and Android devices. It is available for download in the Apple Store and Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/38efd310-2258-43cc-b848-ab6e83552b81.jpg/r1031_353_4480_2302_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg