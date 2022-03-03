Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer tests positive for COVID-19

news, latest-news,

Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer has tested positive for COVID-19, a Shellharbour council spokesperson has confirmed. Mayor Homer took a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) on Wednesday evening after his girlfriend returned a positive test. Read more: The big wet in pictures as the Illawarra mops up "Mayor Homer is triple vaccinated and experiencing mild symptoms," the spokesperson said. "He will be isolating for the next seven days and is continuing to work online." It is understood the mayor is currently undergoing radiation therapy for prostate cancer, a regimen he began shortly after he was sworn into office. The prostate cancer diagnosis predated this by more than a year. He said after trying to fight it off himself by natural methods, it was time to seek something stronger.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sbTPpJaw3WwpLe37QYCu92/cf843395-8b72-4a9e-a1f8-048d3e9112c4.jpg/r0_17_1017_592_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg