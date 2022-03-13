Celebrate St Pat's Day with a Carefree concert

news, latest-news,

If you're keen for some authentic Irish sounds this St Patty's Day, get down to Centro CBD Wollongong on Thursday. The Carefree Road Band will perform as part of a dedicated St Patrick's Day concert. The band has seven members of different nationalities, including one John Spilane, of Ireland. The event will run from 6.30pm to 11pm and include a sing-a-long, as well as plenty of Irish history. Read more: Nuclear waste must pass Wollongong without incident, says ACF Mr Spillane said he joined the band for their St Patrick's Day concert last year and hasn't looked back. "I think if you're Irish you've got music in the heart," Mr Spillane said. "Carefree Road Band were playing St Pat's Day last year and wanted a more Irish sound - I play the Irish whistle, so that was it." He came to Australia in 1970, aged 29 and worked various jobs including a bread run. "I thought I'd play music for a couple of weeks - that was 35 years ago," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sbTPpJaw3WwpLe37QYCu92/2da058f7-11a3-4656-88fc-a5a8a6d8f5e5.jpg/r0_21_939_552_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg