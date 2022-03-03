news, latest-news,

If you are not a fan of creepy crawlies, it might be a good idea to stop reading now. Because it's not just storms and floods that Illawarra residents have to contend with in coming days, but an influx of snakes, spiders and other bugs flushed out by the wet weather. Rain and high humidity are known to entice funnel-web spiders out of their burrows, while snakes, and in particular red-bellied black snakes, are turning up at homes in the Illawarra as heavy rains 'flood them out' of their resting places. Illawarra Snake Catcher Glen Peacock has been hard at work in recent days. And he said it will get even busier in coming days as the heavy rains and flash floods push red-bellied black snakes out of the river and creek beds they call home. Read more: NSW government calls on public to send flood donations through official channels only "Usually when it rains I end up getting a lot of calls because the river beds where they live get flushed out. At the moment a lot are still hiding but they will come out if it keeps raining and that is when they end up in unusual places [such as] garages, sheds and out in the open in little spots," Mr Peacock said. Mr Peacock and his wife have been called to a number of jobs in the past week at Albion Park, Thirroul, Bulli and as far north as Austinmer to catch red-bellied black snakes, diamond pythons and golden-crowned snakes. One of the red-bellied black snakes was captured in a very small courtyard in Thirroul, while a newborn was found near Albion Park Public School. "There is a creek just near there and I am guessing it had been flooded out of the creek. It was just on the grass there and kids and people had not noticed it," he said. While juvenile red-bellied black snakes were just as venomous as adults, he said this one was "very scared" and luckily someone noticed it and called him. Mr Peacock said there are likely to be plenty more red-bellied black snakes spotted around suburbia in coming days, and suggested people keep an eye out, especially if they live near creeks or the coastline, with rocky areas also popular habitats. "I get quite a few of them around Kiama Heights. They like rocks. And also anywhere around the Minnamurra River. They like anywhere there is cover for them and a ready supply of frogs and lizards to feed on," he said. "If they are in an area where there are flood waters coming in they will try to reach higher ground," he said. "I am starting to get one every day now." Mr Peacock said snakes will often start moving when the day warms up, usually around 10am or 11am, and while they are more prevalent in the summer months, sightings will continue into the start of winter. Details: Illawarra Snake Catcher, 0418 162 441 or click here Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

