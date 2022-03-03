Wollongong Harbour cleanup has a new Public Enemy No.1: disposable masks

news, latest-news,

Single-use face masks have emerged as one of the greatest threats to the marine environment and they will be rightly targeted at a major Wollongong Harbour cleanup on Saturday. The annual Wollongong Harbour Land and Sea Cleanup will be held from 9am this Saturday - Clean Up Australia Day - and for many regions including our own, it will come at an opportune time. With the Illawarra beset by heavy rains and flash flooding in recent days, the underwater aspect of the cleanup will be postponed for at least a month, organiser and freediver Sandra Dohring said. "I'm quite curious to see if we're going to find as much stuff as previous years," she said. More Environment: Sea foam puts on a frothy display down south "You still have stuff coming in the harbour with people actually throwing their rubbish in the harbour. "We see a bit less single-use plastics, but when you go to Wollongong Harbour on a busy weekend you can still see them - especially McDonald's bags and things like that. There's just people leaving them when they go. "This is the saddest part: we can talk about single-use plastic, and that is the main issue that needs to be resolved at the source, but we need to talk as well about general respect from the population. "This is what annoys me the most: it's a great event for everyone to come here and pick up everyone's rubbish - that should not end up at the harbour to start with. "Australia has very good waste management - there's bins everywhere - yet still there's this attitude from [some people] in Wollongong, they decide to leave their stuff on the floor, throw their straw on the beach. That's probably what's frustrating me the most. We need to do better than that." Nets have been installed in certain locations around the harbour, led by the Surfrider Foundation's Susie Crick. Ms Dohring said she hoped this would result in a smaller waste haul this year. "This year with the conditions no-one is getting in the water, it's a safety issue, so we will just concentrate on the land cleanup," she said. "And when it is clear we will do an underwater cleanup, supported by a group of surfers. It will take a good month for the water to clean up." Ms Crick said Surfrider's south coast branch recently collaborated with Wollongong City Council to install 15 nets - called Ocean Friendly Drain Buddies - around Belmore Basin and Wollongong Harbour to capture and sieve litter. "Whilst many Australian beaches appear to be quite clean, recent research calculates that [of] 70 per cent of garbage that enters our oceans sinks to the sea bed, 15 per cent floats and the other 15 per cent ends up on beaches. Cigarette butts used to be the most common items found at beach clean ups, however now disposable face masks are littered everywhere." Ms Dohring, who founded the event four years ago, said the biggest year's haul was the 700kg of waste pulled from Wollongong Harbour in 2020. She said this was because highly clean waters allowed better visibility to see small items like cigarette butts. "I'm so proud of this event and the community support it receives every year," she said. "The key to its success is the collaboration of many different environmental groups, the Rotary Club of Wollongong, Surfrider Southcoast and Wollongong City Council who all play a role in organizing the day and bringing new people along each year. "Every year we have about 30 divers and 30 surfers, plus kayaks, to collect from on top of the water and the seabed."

