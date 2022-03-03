news, latest-news,

Onlookers copped a spray at Wollongong Harbour on Thursday as a high tide and massive waves pounded the coastline. The four-metre plus swell was at its biggest across the region just after 9am, when the tide reached 1.8m, and again this afternoon about 5pm. Read more: Sea foam puts on frothy display at Illawarra beach Michael Hatte, who only recently moved to the region from Port Macquarie, was at the beach to capture the waves smashing into the breakwall and splashing onto Endeavour Drive. "It was quite incredible down there," he said. "I've only lived in the region for a little while but it's definitely the biggest swell I've seen hit the coast." Read more: The big wet in pictures as the Illawarra mops up Chris Duczynski of Malibu Media filmed the high tide hitting the shore at Thirroul on Thursday morning. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rdPnbxNSt95RbDXSGgzrdz/53871a81-63e2-4a64-b436-9c3d8c4a1f98.jpg/r4_210_2045_1363_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg