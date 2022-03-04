news, latest-news,

A woman has been flown to hospital in a serious condition after being washed off the breakwall at Shell Cove. Emergency services were called to the scene about 7am on Friday after two women fell eight metres down the rocks on the northern breakwall after being swept off. Four ambulance crews, along with the Toll Rescue helicopter, attended, as did police. Read more: The big wet in pictures as the Illawarra mops up Bystanders helped the women, both aged 65. One woman was airlifted to St George Hospital in a serious but stable condition with head, chest and leg injuries. "A bystander assisted the woman from the water, doing a great job comforting the patient until we arrived on scene," NSW Ambulance Inspector Matt Sterling said. The other sustained minor injuries and was taken to Shellharbour Hospital. The breakwalls are closed because a hazardous surf warning remains in place today. People are urged to avoid surf-exposed areas.

