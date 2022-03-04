news, latest-news,

While the warnings of wild weather have ended, the rain is expected to linger through to at least the end of the coming week. A partly cloudy day awaits the Illawarra on Saturday, but there is a high chance of showers, most likely in the evening. Wollongong can expect a top of 26, Albion Park 27, and Kiama 25 degrees. Read more: Big wet leaves cricket finals, Kembla Classic under threat A hazardous surf warning remains in place into Saturday with conditions expected to be dangerous for rock fishing, boating and swimming in the region. Surf Life Saving NSW says a three-metre long-period swell continues to hit the coast, and mid-morning tides are likely to cause inundation and further erosion. Lifesavers are also unable to access beaches at a number of places in NSW, including Shellharbour and Gerringong, because of the conditions. Lifesavers will conduct surveillance patrols from clubs and support operations callout teams are on standby for emergencies. Heavier rain is to come on Sunday, as well as the chance of a possibly severe thunderstorm in the afternoon or evening that could bring with it damaging winds. The Bureau of Meteorology says Wollongong, Shellharbour and Kiama could receive 40 to 70 millimetres of rain. SLS NSW says these conditions could damage beaches further. Read more: All the road, school and traffic disruptions in the Illawarra The region can expect wetter than average weather to continue for a while longer. The Bureau of Meteorology says the La Nina weather pattern - associated with greater rainfall along the east coast - will likely persist until mid-autumn. The bureau's climate outlooks say there is a good chance that the region will receive above-average rainfall in the months to May. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/13bde6b1-9b95-4077-817e-ec18fce6dbcc.jpg/r8_488_4748_3166_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg