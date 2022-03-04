Dragons NRLW: Albert grabbing the right kind of attention

sport, dragons-den, elsie-albert, therese-aiton, nrlw, dragons, dragons-nrlw, st-george-illawarra

DRAGONS powerhouse Elsie Albert would prefer to fly under the radar, but she has a funny way of showing it. There was nothing understated about her 12 carries for 101 metres against the Titans last week, almost half of them of the 'post-contact' variety. One of her two offloads laid on the match-winner for Quincy Dodd. Under the radar it was not. When someone of Darren Lockyer's standing dubs you 'the jukebox', there's little chance of going about your business quietly. It doesn't stop her trying. Her on-field exploits have all the subtly of a sledgehammer, but the PNG Orchids skipper doesn't crave attention off the park. "For me, I prefer staying out of the spotlight," she said. "I like to keep things private and I try as much as possible to keep things normal." That may be tough in Australia, it's simply impossible back home in PNG. A pioneer back when women's rugby league attracted vitriol in her homeland, the 25-year-old now holds cult status in the league-mad nation. It can come at a cost, revealing this week she owes a fan a new phone. "They don't get the telecast back home so they have to find a way to watch the games," she said. "I had a chat to some people and they told me they had a phone and had all their heads together watching. "When I did the offload for the last try, the phone fell down and the screen broke. They'll tell me I have to pay for the phone, but it's all good." Now in her second campaign in the Red V, Albert is one half of a dynamic front-row duo with skipper Kezie Apps who's shifted up front after spending the bulk of her career on the edge. Read more: de Belin opens up on three-year court saga Signs are good if their first outing is any indication, the pair combining for more than 200 run metres to set a winning platform. "Having Kezie in the middle, as well as (lock) Holli Wheeler, is really helpful for me,"Albert "As much as I'm a big hitter in the middle, having them there puts me at ease and you know everything's going to be OK. "[Apps] is a good back-rower and having that experience coming into the middle, it makes my job easier. "You could tell in the game on the weekend, once Kezie did the first run and I did the next one, it's a lot easier for the backs to have that roll on." Sunday's clash with the Eels will be the third leg of an NRLW triple-header at WIN Stadium. Newcastle will take on defending premiers Brisbane at midday, with the Roosters and to face the Titans in game two. It'll also provide Albert with the opportunity to come up against Eels dummy-half and PNG teammate Therese Aiton. Albert stayed on Aiton's couch in 2019 when she first made the leap to Australia to become the first home-grown Orchids star to feature in the NRLW. Read more: Likewise, when COVID almost prevented Albert from returning for the current season, Aiton's Hezekiah Sports Scholarship Foundation was essential in bringing her back. It's hoped the scholarship program can expand post-COVID, but Albert said she may not have come back were it not for the program. "I haven't played since my first year with the Dragons (2020)," she said. "I went back home and there were no games because the [COVID] situation got out of hand and they couldn't control it. "It was really hard to come back because of COVID. There's not much money in the women's side [of things] so, for us to come back, you have to consider the airline tickets, the two-week quarantine. That's a cost as well. "[Aiton] started that organisation that helped for the ticket, my manager reached out to some other people and helped with the quarantine costs and here I am. "The Dragons have always been really good to me. I see them as family and it definitely feels like I came back to the right place." Aiton became a viral sensation in the wake of round one after copping a knock to her left eye that blew up like a balloon. Remarkably, she did not suffer any fractures and has been named to line up on Sunday. "She's got no fractures and she's OK so, if the swelling goes down, she'll get the chance to play," Albert said. "It'll be a bit surreal to play against a friend that's helped me to come here. It'll be a good challenge for her and for me as well." Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

