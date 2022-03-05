news, latest-news,

As we have all been struggling through the gloom of extreme weather now on top of the global pandemic, it has been wonderful to have had a reminder of just how fortunate we are to live in a place like Wollongong. A delegation from the UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale) visited our coastal oasis just over a week ago for a technical site visit ahead of the UCI Road World Championships, which will take place from September 18-25. It was the first time that the UCI has been able to visit our city since the onset of COVID-19, and for some of the visitors it was their first time in Australia. And it gave us a rare opportunity to see our place through the fresh eyes of first-time visitors. Despite incessant rain, the group of representatives from the UCI, the international host broadcast production EBU, official Tissot Swiss Timing team, accreditation supplier Wings and local event delivery partners were genuinely delighted by the natural landscape, the facilities and the warm hospitality of the community. To wake up at Novotel Wollongong Northbeach, look out through the rain and see residents embracing the swell of the Pacific Ocean was a clear indicator of a community that values lifestyle and well-being, and embraces the geographical features of the region. Some delegates eagerly joined the early morning effort and took a dip at the Continental Pool, others stretched their legs along the popular Blue Mile shared pathway, taking in the sights and embracing the local outdoor culture. They were particularly pleased to see people cycling, running and walking together from one end of the city to the other. There is nothing like experiencing Australia first-hand, and the power of the UCI's international advocacy, now that they have seen for themselves what we have been showing them on screen and via video recordings for almost two years, will be invaluable. Their advocacy will mean an even more competitive field of the world's best athletes coming to Wollongong, determined to fight hard for a gold medal and coveted rainbow jersey on a course that is universally revered by the cycling community. It means more international media speculating about which of those top athletes can overcome their counterparts in a fierce battle on the roads of our region. More media means more detailed and authentic news articles and videos that paint a rich picture of Wollongong as a magnificent place to visit and to cycle. It means more tourist spectators from all over the world, bringing much-needed post-pandemic dollars into our local businesses. It means unforgettable aerial footage beamed into 300 million homes around the globe via the international broadcast, with commentators relating stories about our community, our history and our city. These images will undoubtedly inspire cycling fans for years to come, many of whom will book a holiday "Down Under" in Wollongong, the magnetic city that hosted the best UCI Road World Championships yet. The visit was also incredibly important for Wollongong 2022 as the local organising committee to consolidate, confirm and progress plans for the UCI Road World Championships in September. The validation of the world governing body was crucial, to allow us to proceed with confidence to further develop and communicate our plans to the Wollongong community, and allow everyone to be involved and enjoy the experience of one of the world's largest and most prestigious events. A jam-packed week-long itinerary brought to life the roads, event precincts and venues that will provide the incredible stage for this huge event. The head of the delegation, UCI Deputy Sports Director and Road World Championship Manager Morgane Gaultier said the group was positively surprised by the environment, from the coast to the escarpment, from Helensburgh to Mount Keira and of course the city centre. What they imagined as an open, flat seaside city in fact offers challenging climbs for the athletes, technical hills and corners through the centre of town and a spectacular beachside finish line that is a spectator's - and broadcast viewer's - dream. The delegation were pleased with the detailed planning that has already taken place to prepare for the event, and the collaborative approach between the NSW government, Wollongong City Council, AusCycling and Wollongong 2022 as the organising committee. Along with the Wollongong City Circuit, Time Trial courses and features of the Elite Road Races, the group also inspected a suite of local facilities that will be used during the event including the official UCI hotel Novotel Wollongong North Beach, University of Wollongong and WIN Stadium and WIN Entertainment Centre. The latter will be the media and accreditation centre for the event, welcoming hundreds of journalists and photographers from around the world, and accrediting thousands of athletes, officials, volunteers and contractors. With less than 200 days to go to the event, it was a welcome meeting of minds and ideas. Now the delegation will review all aspects of the races with the full UCI team in Switzerland before confirming the race details on March 31. The visit gives us positive momentum and a lot of energy coming into the home stretch of planning and delivery, and will help us to refine and share plans for what the city can expect during September as spectators, residents, businesses and supporters of this truly global event. Everyone agreed it will be an unforgettable experience for all involved when the UCI Road World Championships take place in Wollongong this September, from the international cycling family to the local community. Last week we also launched our retail travel packages providing potential visitors with even greater opportunities to get up close to the action come September. For information on the packages, go to travel.wollongong2022.com.au. We already have our first fans who can't wait to come back later this year - and you'd better believe they'll be telling all of their friends!

