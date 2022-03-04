Local Business Awards, Illawarra and Shoalhaven, Youth Award 2021, Business Person of the Year 2021, Precedent Productions, 2021 LBA, winners of LBA 2021

The loudest applause was reserved for Business of the Year, Business Person of the Year and the Youth Award. Business Person of the Year - Mandy Drain of Taylor Made Outcomes Founded in June 2019, Taylor Made Outcomes provides Support Coordination (including Specialist), Psychosocial Recovery Coaching and Plan Management to people with disability. "After spending 23 years working for large providers of disability supports, I took a step out on my own, and gained NDIS registration," said owner/director and specialist support coordinator Mandy Drain of Taylor Made Outcomes. "I missed the personal service that can only come when caseloads are small and systems are efficient. "By focusing on only a narrow scope of services available through the NDIS, my team is strong in skills, knowledge and collaborative relationships and this has led to positive outcomes for people with disability and their support networks." Taylor Made Outcomes do not provide any direct supports and therefore must look outward for all services they assist participants to link in with. There are large business card displays in the front entrance of the Corrimal office, and they encourage local providers to display their cards. They have found over the months, through many walk-ins, they have built extensive knowledge of collaboration pathways. "The team and I offer training to other local providers, e.g. social worker/specialist support coordinator Beck Corley delivers her training program on Grief and Loss to local providers. "I believe the only way to obtain and maintain a high level of recognition is to support, mentor and guide the team every day," she said. "I offer professional training and encourage flexible work arrangements. "Thanks goes to my husband Jason, who takes care of the back office dealings, and to each member of my team, thank you for taking a chance on a new business. To my parents, thank you for instilling in me the values of hard work and service and my daughter Carmen, for encouraging me to take this chance on myself. "Finally, thank you to my daughter Taylor, who reminds me every day that the spoken word is never the only way to communicate - I promise to always 'listen'." Wearing many hats - Youth Award First National Coastside Shellharbour is very proud of Stephanie Carpenter who took out the Youth Award at the 2021 Local Business Awards. "Anyone who speaks with Stephanie feels listened to," director/property manager Rachel Hutchinson said. "She has a calming and caring presence. Our Google reviews reflect our clients' personal views on Stephanie and the team." Real estate sales and property manager Stephanie said, "We are a boutique sized family business so clients are always dealing with the owners and partners. We are all hands on and wear multiple hats, daily working closely as a team so clients receive the best service immediately at all times. "We wish to thank the Local Business Awards and their sponsors, our clients, our team members and families for their ongoing support."

For positive outcomes at LBA 2021

