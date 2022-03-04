LBA 2021, Illawarra & Shoalhaven, Business of the Year 2021, John McEwan Electrical, John McEwan, winners of LBA 2021, Precedent Productions, JME

The Local Business Awards gala presentation evening held on February 23 was well worth the wait from last year. Winners were applauded and finalists also recognised for their efforts. But the giant killer of the evening was the Business of the Year, John McEwan Electrical, that also won the Electrical Service category. Director John McEwan credits several factors for the win of JME, a locally owned business that has been servicing the Illawarra, South Coast and Southern Highlands for over 25 years. "The win is a result of many years of hard work and sacrifice," John said. "The early mornings and late evenings spent in the office organising jobs, drawing up plans, quoting, making phones calls, engaging with customers, implementing safe work procedures and training employees is only a fraction of what happens behind the scenes. "Also our electricians are professional and committed to providing the highest level of quality electrical work, always ensuring the customer is 100 per cent satisfied with the finished product. "Our administrative staff too have implemented a number of new work systems over the past few years with the focus on customer service, brand recognition and digital marketing. These systems have streamlined the process of job management and customer interaction. "Finally, our engagement with local community projects and the donation of our time and services in the interests of those experiencing hardship." The business does new construction, home renovations, Level 2 electrical services including underground and overhead power line servicing, consumer mains and switchboard upgrades and point of attachment repairs and renewals working with a broad range of clients. JME was established by John McEwan and started out as a small business employing only a few electricians. Today JME has a fleet of 15 vehicles servicing the Illawarra and 22 employees, nine of these are apprentices. They employ two to three apprentices every year to gain skills and qualifications so that they can become successful electricians and the business is also passionate about upskilling their employees to help to combat the skill shortage in young adults. "We are also committed to providing electrical services to our local community and recently volunteered our services for the House that Convoy Built supporting the Illawarra Community Foundation," John added. "At John McEwan Electrical we pride ourselves on our quality control and the safe work systems that we have implemented in the business. "Customer Service is our focus from the initial quote to the finished product - this is reflected in the many five-star reviews that we receive each week. "Special thanks to our loyal customers and clients, plus our suppliers and our families who support our careers and business endeavours. Special thanks to our management team of Dan Orra and Robert Williams (supervisors), Stacey Lucchitti (office manager) and Kandice Williams (admin officer) plus the electricians - Anthony Van De Haar - apprentice, Brodie Ryan - apprentice, Harry Miles - apprentice, Jake Millar - apprentice, James Ball - electrician, Jarryd Ellul - electrician, Jesse Blackmore - apprentice, Jesse Lester - electrician, Jordan Beaumont - electrician, Josh Adams - electrician, Lachlan Cauduro - apprentice, Luke Mrakovcic - electrician, Michael Moir - apprentice, Riley Walker - apprentice, Sam Benson - electrician, and Sannel Taslidza - apprentice.

