And the winners of Illawarra & South Coast Local Business Awards 2021
For the winners on the night, the chance to take home a Local Business Award trophy and plaque capped off a challenging 12 months and provided a solid foundation for a positive year ahead.
There were more than 300 finalists in the almost 30 categories and all agreed after a few years of uncertainty, it was good to get back to almost a state of normality.
Congratulations to all the winners in the 2021 Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards!
Overall winners
Business of the Year - John McEwan Electrical
Business Person of the Year - Mandy Drain, Taylor Made Outcomes
Youth Award - Stephanie Carpenter, First National Coastside Shellharbour
Category winners
- Automotive Services - New Era Smash Repairs
- Bakery/Cake Business - Lagom Bakery
- Beauty Services - Batari Brows and Skin
- Butcher - Hastie's Toptaste Meats
- Café - Otis Deli
- Dance Studio - NRG Studio Allstars
- Early Childhood Centre - Illawarra Academy of Early Learning
- Education Service - All Onsite Training and Assessment
- Electrical Service - John McEwan Electrical
- Fashion - ALT Active
- Fast Food/Takeaway - Burek at Pece's, Wollongong
- Fitness Services - F45 Training Shellharbour
- Florist - Twig & Bo Florist Wollongong
- Fruit & Vegetable Shop - Mitchells Market - Warilla Grove Shopping Centre
- Hairdresser - Rock Paper Scissors Hair by Juzz
- Health Improvement Services - South Coast Ultrasound for Women
- Jewellery Store - Desiderate
- Martial Arts Business - Life BBJ
- New Business - The Barn on the Ridge
- Pet Care - Bark Busters Illawarra & Southern Highlands
- Pharmacy - TerryWhite Chemmart - Milton
- Photography Business - Melissa Micale Photography
- Professional Services - Hansons Lawyers
- Real Estate Agency - Raine & Horne Helensburgh
- Restaurant - Babyface Kitchen
- Service & Trade - Elleishas Property Services
- Sole Operator - Pro Reflections Detailing
- Specialised Business - Five Barrel Brewing
- Specialised Retail Business - Stylish Wardrobes and Showerscreens
Precedent Productions wishes to thank all the entrants, finalists and of course the winners. Business definitely triumphed at this event!
