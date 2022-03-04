LBA 2021, business awards, Precedent Productions, winners LBA 2021, Local Business Awards, Illawarra & South Coast

For the winners on the night, the chance to take home a Local Business Award trophy and plaque capped off a challenging 12 months and provided a solid foundation for a positive year ahead. There were more than 300 finalists in the almost 30 categories and all agreed after a few years of uncertainty, it was good to get back to almost a state of normality. Congratulations to all the winners in the 2021 Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards! Overall winners Business of the Year - John McEwan Electrical Business Person of the Year - Mandy Drain, Taylor Made Outcomes Youth Award - Stephanie Carpenter, First National Coastside Shellharbour Category winners Precedent Productions wishes to thank all the entrants, finalists and of course the winners. Business definitely triumphed at this event! Don't forget to enter for this year's awards! For more information, see thebusinessawards.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/CnejMA5GGs8BtxYnJsgdsp/6e552bfe-1346-4aaf-8122-d016096c3647.jpg/r164_0_1058_505_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

And the winners of Illawarra & South Coast Local Business Awards 2021

Proud team: First National Coastside Shellharbour supported the Youth Award winner Stephanie Carpenter from their agency. For the winners on the night, the chance to take home a Local Business Award trophy and plaque capped off a challenging 12 months and provided a solid foundation for a positive year ahead. There were more than 300 finalists in the almost 30 categories and all agreed after a few years of uncertainty, it was good to get back to almost a state of normality. Congratulations to all the winners in the 2021 Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards! Overall winners Business of the Year - John McEwan Electrical Business Person of the Year - Mandy Drain, Taylor Made Outcomes Youth Award - Stephanie Carpenter, First National Coastside Shellharbour

Category winners Automotive Services - New Era Smash Repairs

- New Era Smash Repairs Bakery/Cake Business - Lagom Bakery



- Lagom Bakery Beauty Services - Batari Brows and Skin



- Batari Brows and Skin Butcher - Hastie's Toptaste Meats



- Hastie's Toptaste Meats Café - Otis Deli



- Otis Deli Dance Studio - NRG Studio Allstars



- NRG Studio Allstars Early Childhood Centre - Illawarra Academy of Early Learning



- Illawarra Academy of Early Learning Education Service - All Onsite Training and Assessment

- All Onsite Training and Assessment Electrical Service - John McEwan Electrical

- John McEwan Electrical Fashion - ALT Active



- ALT Active Fast Food/Takeaway - Burek at Pece's, Wollongong

- Burek at Pece's, Wollongong Fitness Services - F45 Training Shellharbour



- F45 Training Shellharbour Florist - Twig & Bo Florist Wollongong



- Twig & Bo Florist Wollongong Fruit & Vegetable Shop - Mitchells Market - Warilla Grove Shopping Centre

- Mitchells Market - Warilla Grove Shopping Centre Hairdresser - Rock Paper Scissors Hair by Juzz



- Rock Paper Scissors Hair by Juzz Health Improvement Services - South Coast Ultrasound for Women

- South Coast Ultrasound for Women Jewellery Store - Desiderate

- Desiderate Martial Arts Business - Life BBJ



- Life BBJ New Business - The Barn on the Ridge



- The Barn on the Ridge Pet Care - Bark Busters Illawarra & Southern Highlands

- Bark Busters Illawarra & Southern Highlands Pharmacy - TerryWhite Chemmart - Milton

- TerryWhite Chemmart - Milton Photography Business - Melissa Micale Photography

- Melissa Micale Photography Professional Services - Hansons Lawyers

- Hansons Lawyers Real Estate Agency - Raine & Horne Helensburgh

- Raine & Horne Helensburgh Restaurant - Babyface Kitchen



- Babyface Kitchen Service & Trade - Elleishas Property Services

- Elleishas Property Services Sole Operator - Pro Reflections Detailing



- Pro Reflections Detailing Specialised Business - Five Barrel Brewing

- Five Barrel Brewing Specialised Retail Business - Stylish Wardrobes and Showerscreens A great team effort: All Onsite Training and Assessment won the Education Service category at the Local Business Awards. A wonderful winning moment: Burek at Pece's, Wollongong winning the Fast Food/Takeaway category for 2021. Photos: Supplied Precedent Productions wishes to thank all the entrants, finalists and of course the winners. Business definitely triumphed at this event! Don't forget to enter for this year's awards! For more information, see thebusinessawards.com.au SHARE