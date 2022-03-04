news, latest-news,

The region has recorded close to 800 positive COVID cases, down from 1091 the day before. Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District reported 792 cases, with 284 positive PCR tests and 508 RATs in the 24 hour reporting period. There were 499 cases from Wollongong, 140 cases from Shellharbour, 119 cases from Shoalhaven and 34 cases from Kiama. Read more: Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer tests positive for COVID-19 Meanwhile, NSW has recorded 9466 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm. The case numbers are down from yesterday when 11,338 were recorded - the highest daily total since February 3. A man in his 80s from Sydney's Eastern Suburbs was not vaccinated. A man in his 90s from the Forster and Taree area had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. There are 1000 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 42 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 1035 patients were being cared for with 43 in ICU. Of the new cases, 6050 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 3416 came from PCR testing. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.4 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.8 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 55.1 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 79 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.6 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 47.7 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/76aQiSR9c8v6pzQYtCfcnc/1c3d40b6-eb8a-42dd-a83e-fb1c8db6672d.jpg/r11_270_5172_3186_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg