Congratulations to Hansons Lawyers on winning the Professional Services category at the 2021 Local Business Awards. Top of the list to thank, according to managing partner Anna Masi of Hansons Lawyers, is 'our amazing team of professional and support staff'. Offering legal services to the Illawarra region for over 40 years, Hansons Lawyers have plenty of experience to get their services just right. Established in the early 90s when two local firms merged to form Hansons Lawyers, the firm is now a dynamic partnership. "With a strong focus on client relationships, this is demonstrated by our largest source of business being our existing clients who remain with us for their legal needs over many decades and generations and in turn refer their family and friends," said Anna, who has just achieved her 20th anniversary there. Highly regarded by other professionals (accountants, financial planners, real estate agents, medical practitioners and more). Hansons are also pioneers for the promotion of women in the profession. "We pride ourselves on our professional relationships with our clients and focus on providing legal services and advice in plain English that is personal, commercial and cost effective," Anna said. As a client you can count on Hansons Lawyers, your local legal experts, to: By rendering their services in a personal and confidential manner, Hansons' aim is to consistently deliver a level of service that exceeds expectations, to "think outside the square" and make their clients feel at home. With donations and more to charities, education, environment and sport, they are community-minded too.

When you need legal help - Hansons Lawyers

