Dramatic pictures have emerged of the bright stain on the Wombarra rock shelf following heavy rain on the development site across the main road. This image, taken with a drone, shows how the bright sediment and clay running off from the Wombarra Vista townhouse construction site next to Coledale Hospital. Residents have fears not only for the marine life on the rock shelf and beyond, but for the stability of the clifftop properties which have copped the torrent flowing off the construction site. Contractor Menai Civil has been fined by Wollongong City Council over the mass runoff. It has managed to divert much of the runoff to stormwater, but this has just shifted the threat to the rock shelf. Read more: How UOW students fought landlord over flooded house and won "The fine was $8000 in accordance with the NSW Government's Protection of the Environment Operations Act 1997 for pollution of waters," a council spokesperson said. The heavy rains were clearly forecast days in advance. "Residents are concerned by ongoing pollution events, increasingly worried about the safety of their homes and frustrated by the apparent lack of urgency shown by the council, the developers and the engineers," Wombarra man David Roach said. Menai Civil has been approached for comment or explanation several times but has not responded. Brian Murphy lives across the road from the site and was not impressed the Environment Protection Authority referred all complains to council. He wrote to all councillors and local MPs. "This site has allowed unfiltered, sediment-filled water to overflow from the site and into the ocean," he wrote. "On three of these occasions traffic on Lawrence Hargrave Dr had to be stopped as the pollution was flooding over the top of the road and into the houses directly opposite. "This is an environmental disaster and I am asking for your help to stop this polluter continuing to destroy our beautiful coastline." But in an environmental Catch-22, a council spokesperson said the heavy rain had made it hard to implement changes to the site, needed to reduce the damage caused by the heavy rains. "We can confirm that the contractor at the excavation site 632 Lawrence Hargrave Dr at Wombarra has been fined by council," a council spokesperson said. "We requested that the applicant engage specialist consultants to review the construction practices on site and recommend improvements to prevent further environmental breaches. "The contractor has been able to make improvements to the sediment controls to minimise the environmental impacts during the current rains, however the current weather conditions has limited opportunities to implement all necessary changes." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gk4M5TtAHFtAbb98BYfYMb/d00c3d40-b2b9-4d59-bf96-dd7b932b44f3.jpg/r0_280_5212_3225_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg