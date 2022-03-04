LBA 2021 winners, Early Childhood Centre, Illawarra Academy of Early Learning, winners LBA, early childhood, Precedent Productions, Local Business Awards 2021, Illawarra & South Coast

"Winning the local business award for Early Childhood Centre reinforced that we not only provide high quality education and care, we also provide a service that is more than just an early childhood service," Christine said. "Our dedicated and enthusiastic team provides children and families a safe, warm, welcoming, adopting and nurturing environment. "At Illawarra Academy of Early Learning we value 'The whole child'. That is, all children are encouraged to make choices and co-construct their learning to promote the development of independence, confidence, and self-help skills." A small boutique early education service, they focus on providing the best quality care for children, along with high quality programs that encourage learning, resilience, fun and growth. "We believe that children should be encouraged and facilitated to have a strong sense of identity; be connected with and contribute to their world; have a strong sense of wellbeing; be confident and involved learners; and to become effective communicators," Christine added. "As such, we program for the needs of each individual child with qualified, experienced and enthusiastic educators who are exposed to continual professional development." Their Transition to School Program aims to provide children with confidence and empowerment in their preparation into Primary School - they currently have vacancies in their Transition to School program at the Lake Illawarra and Warilla service. "Our educators establish and maintain positive and respectful relationships with children, families and surrounding primary schools to allow for a smoother transition," she said. "We believe providing children with the opportunity to participate in a variety of activities and experiences will prepare them the necessary skills to transition to primary school. "These include ones that promote self-help skills, build resilience and confidence, social interaction, communication skills, learn to understand their emotions, turn taking and sharing, independence and self awareness, science, maths and literacy." Illawarra Academy of Early Learning is excited to announce that they have recently become finalists in the Excellence in Early Childhood Educations Awards in the following categories: Regional and Rural excellence award - Small Private Centre, Team Excellence Award - Regional Service, Educational Program Excellence, Young Female Excellence Award, Educational Leader Excellence Award and Female Excellence Award. Christine added, "We are proud of our achievements and being part of an amazing community."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/CnejMA5GGs8BtxYnJsgdsp/63216a2b-8e70-4308-868d-88b2fc61110a.JPG/r0_87_4000_2347_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Never too early to learn - LBA 2021 winner of Early Childhood Centre

All smiles: Illawarra Academy of Early Learning with their award for Early Childhood Centre. Photo: Supplied "Winning the local business award for Early Childhood Centre reinforced that we not only provide high quality education and care, we also provide a service that is more than just an early childhood service," Christine said.

"Our dedicated and enthusiastic team provides children and families a safe, warm, welcoming, adopting and nurturing environment.

"At Illawarra Academy of Early Learning we value 'The whole child'. That is, all children are encouraged to make choices and co-construct their learning to promote the development of independence, confidence, and self-help skills." A small boutique early education service, they focus on providing the best quality care for children, along with high quality programs that encourage learning, resilience, fun and growth.

"We believe that children should be encouraged and facilitated to have a strong sense of identity; be connected with and contribute to their world; have a strong sense of wellbeing; be confident and involved learners; and to become effective communicators," Christine added.

"As such, we program for the needs of each individual child with qualified, experienced and enthusiastic educators who are exposed to continual professional development."

Their Transition to School Program aims to provide children with confidence and empowerment in their preparation into Primary School - they currently have vacancies in their Transition to School program at the Lake Illawarra and Warilla service.

"Our educators establish and maintain positive and respectful relationships with children, families and surrounding primary schools to allow for a smoother transition," she said.

"We believe providing children with the opportunity to participate in a variety of activities and experiences will prepare them the necessary skills to transition to primary school.

"These include ones that promote self-help skills, build resilience and confidence, social interaction, communication skills, learn to understand their emotions, turn taking and sharing, independence and self awareness, science, maths and literacy." Illawarra Academy of Early Learning is excited to announce that they have recently become finalists in the Excellence in Early Childhood Educations Awards in the following categories: Regional and Rural excellence award - Small Private Centre, Team Excellence Award - Regional Service, Educational Program Excellence, Young Female Excellence Award, Educational Leader Excellence Award and Female Excellence Award.

Christine added, "We are proud of our achievements and being part of an amazing community." SHARE