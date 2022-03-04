news, latest-news,

The rest of the Illawarra Premier League may be suffering another rain-enforced weekend off, but Wollongong Olympic coach Matt Bailey is ready for a hectic start to their campaign. Olympic meet South Coast United on the Ian McLennan Park synthetic pitch on Saturday night, the only game to not be postponed. But while the others leave their boots unscuffed, Bailey's men are also preparing for an opening round FFA Cup clash in Sydney on Wednesday. Read more: Wellington Phoenix commit to Wollongong presence after eventful A-Leagues experience Bailey has only been in charge at Olympic for three weeks, since taking over from Manny Mavridis, the initial replacement for George Antoniou. But the former Bulli title winner said the squad is ready to launch the season. "We've got a squad of 18 players who are all capable of starting any game," he said. "So that will help us manage a busy schedule, with the FFA Cup game midweek and also we'll have to play opening round washout at some stage too. "I'm excited, the players have really responded well to some of the plans I have and it's a chance to put it together on Saturday." Read more: Kembla Grange stables planning Victorian raid for Think It Over, Count De Rupee Among the talent in the Olympic squad include Chris Price, Mark Every, Jason Pappas, Hikaru Kawasakiya, Jordan Kizi and Tori Musumeci. The game is another stern test for South Coast United, who succumbed to Tarrawanna 4-1 in their opener, with Zac Mazevski scoring a hat-trick. Olympic were drawn to play Glenmore Park in the FFA Cup, but it has been transferred to Sydney's Mulgoa Rise Complex due to the heavy rain. The Illawarra Mercury news app is now officially live on both iOS and Android devices. It is available for download in the Apple Store and Google Play.

