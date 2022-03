news, latest-news,

Firefighters are attending a small fire in a basement at BlueScope in Port Kembla. It is believed to be an electrical fire affecting a switchboard, but firefighters are waiting for the power to be isolated. Twenty firefighters are on scene. There are no reports of injuries, but paramedics are also attending. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/e5Qc2M5qQnfX3PTaVNk9Vy/6cbdd73e-fe77-4ecf-9f65-04cb97243f34.jpg/r1_105_2047_1261_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg