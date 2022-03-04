news, latest-news,

Firefighters were called to a fire in a factory basement at BlueScope in Port Kembla on Friday morning. The fire broke out in a switchboard in a large metal processing area of the factory on Springhill Road, forcing the evacuation of workers. Firefighters in breathing apparatus contained the fire to the switchboard. After the power was isolated they were able to extinguish the fire, about four hours after the emergency call came in. While no one was injured, paramedics also attended the scene. Acting Superintendent Mathew Sigmund from Fire and Rescue NSW said the fire served as a timely reminder that calling triple-0 for a fire emergency could be the difference between life and death, or a building or other property being saved or destroyed. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/e5Qc2M5qQnfX3PTaVNk9Vy/6cbdd73e-fe77-4ecf-9f65-04cb97243f34.jpg/r1_105_2047_1261_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg