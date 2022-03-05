Desiderate, jewellery, online, business awards, illawarra

Desiderate is an online jewellery store specialising in original designs in silver, gemstones and pearls. Not only do they sell jewellery, but they also build relationships and believe that their customers deserve to know exactly what they are purchasing in order to feel confident about buying online. They describe their style of jewellery as "a bit boho - a bit bling". The business was named the winner of the Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards in the Jewellery category. Desiderate was established by Janine Leghissa in 2017 and has grown into a successful business employing a local team in Thirroul as well as an online team and a team of artisans who handmake their pieces with love. "We make jewellery for women who know what they like and want to enjoy treating themselves to quality pieces but not at outrageous prices," Janine said. "We're very different to other jewellery stores, we hit the sweet spot between cheap costume jewellery that falls apart and high end pieces with big price tags. "Our customers want quality pieces that last so they can wear and enjoy them regularly." Jewellery is often a memento of an occasion and a sparkly treat that shows your style and personality plus can keep precious memories alive. "Our values revolve around our customers and just good customer service isn't enough, we aim to absolutely delight our customers at every part of the journey," Janine said. "With a website that's easy to use, lots of images, information and measurements of every piece they feel confident knowing exactly what they're ordering and it also comes with fast delivery, easy exchanges and luxe packaging. "We even have videos that show our rings at 360 degrees allowing the shoppers to see them from every angle." Desiderate's newest service on their website is the 'Virtual Try On' system which allows customers to try pieces on virtually and see how they really look when they're wearing the item. "This is such a new and exciting concept and really sets us apart from other jewellery stores," Janine said. "So far you can try on some of our rings and we're getting it implemented on all products as quickly as we can!" The name of the business Desiderate means 'to desire, to want, need to have, feel the need to own'. For them, it is all about that feeling you get when you see a cute piece of jewellery and you really want it! Reflecting on their Local Business Award win Janine said they have also been lucky enough to have won a couple of international business awards and Australian awards for design and fashion and also been named as one of Australia's Top 50 small businesses this year. "Winning awards is always rewarding, but to be recognised locally means the world to me and is a direct result of the enthusiasm, commitment and hard work of my team," she said. Check out the impressive range of jewellery by visiting desiderate.com.au. While you are there be sure to spoil yourself or someone you love with a sparkly treat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aub7crb7cF7c4pfEdTAX3a/31929b21-1eee-4b03-8899-ef49227a9c43.jpeg/r0_76_1500_924_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

A bit boho - a bit bling

WINNERS: The team at Desiderate, an online jewellery store, celebrate at the Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards. Photos: Supplied Desiderate is an online jewellery store specialising in original designs in silver, gemstones and pearls.

Not only do they sell jewellery, but they also build relationships and believe that their customers deserve to know exactly what they are purchasing in order to feel confident about buying online. They describe their style of jewellery as "a bit boho - a bit bling". The business was named the winner of the Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards in the Jewellery category.

Desiderate was established by Janine Leghissa in 2017 and has grown into a successful business employing a local team in Thirroul as well as an online team and a team of artisans who handmake their pieces with love. "We make jewellery for women who know what they like and want to enjoy treating themselves to quality pieces but not at outrageous prices," Janine said.

Success: Founder Janine Leghissa (left) said winning the Jewellery category at the Awards was a direct result of her team's enthusiasm, commitment and hard work. "We're very different to other jewellery stores, we hit the sweet spot between cheap costume jewellery that falls apart and high end pieces with big price tags.

"Our customers want quality pieces that last so they can wear and enjoy them regularly." Jewellery is often a memento of an occasion and a sparkly treat that shows your style and personality plus can keep precious memories alive.

"Our values revolve around our customers and just good customer service isn't enough, we aim to absolutely delight our customers at every part of the journey," Janine said. "With a website that's easy to use, lots of images, information and measurements of every piece they feel confident knowing exactly what they're ordering and it also comes with fast delivery, easy exchanges and luxe packaging.

"We even have videos that show our rings at 360 degrees allowing the shoppers to see them from every angle." Desiderate's newest service on their website is the 'Virtual Try On' system which allows customers to try pieces on virtually and see how they really look when they're wearing the item.

"This is such a new and exciting concept and really sets us apart from other jewellery stores," Janine said. "So far you can try on some of our rings and we're getting it implemented on all products as quickly as we can!" The name of the business Desiderate means 'to desire, to want, need to have, feel the need to own'. For them, it is all about that feeling you get when you see a cute piece of jewellery and you really want it! Reflecting on their Local Business Award win Janine said they have also been lucky enough to have won a couple of international business awards and Australian awards for design and fashion and also been named as one of Australia's Top 50 small businesses this year.

"Winning awards is always rewarding, but to be recognised locally means the world to me and is a direct result of the enthusiasm, commitment and hard work of my team," she said.

Check out the impressive range of jewellery by visiting desiderate.com.au. While you are there be sure to spoil yourself or someone you love with a sparkly treat. SHARE