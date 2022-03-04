sport, dragons-den, dragons, nrlw-dragons, keeley-davis, st-george-illawarra, nrl, parramatta-eels, maddie-studdon, rachael-pearson

NSW hooker Keeley Davis believes Dragons teammate Rachael Pearson is more than ready for the Origin arena, as the rookie halfback prepares to come against incumbent Blues No. 7 Maddie Studdon on Sunday. Pearson showed veteran poise to steer the Dragons home against the Titans last week despite the fact it was her fist ever NRLW outing. The Hay product frequently found open space with the boot, kicking for an astonishing 260 metres, while she was also a constant threat with the ball. Read more: Soward guiding NRLW rookie Pearson It's hoisted her into Origin selection calculations, though Eels half Studdon will take some un-seating having long featured in the rep arena. Studdon showed that big-game experience in piloting home a match-winning field goal against Newcastle last week, with the pair of Helensburgh Tigers alums to head-to-head in Wollongong on Sunday. Davis is no stranger to rep footy and says Pearson "definitely" has the attributes well-suited to higher honours. "Rat's such an incredible player and she's taken this pressure on so well," Davis said. "She's a great, down to earth, humble girl. She works really hard and she's a cool calm head and a great leader on the field. "Her kicking game is one of the best I've played with and I think taking the control she did in the first game of her career goes to show how much of a leader she is and how good she can be. "She was so calm and really took us under her lead. She's a got a great future in the game. "It was obviously only her first game so I think she'll go to strength to strength from now. I'm really excited to see how she goes this weekend." Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ViGe8NXxNszpWGz2Wi7TWd/b54dbb65-ce90-43ea-a755-225c53d74656.jpg/r0_165_4498_2706_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg