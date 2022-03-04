news, latest-news,

It's been a tough couple of years on the beat for police across the Illawarra. Between drug busts, boating tragedies, a train derailing and an active armed shooter, officers from Wollongong and Lake Illawarra police districts have been kept busy. Not to mention continuing to respond to domestic disputes, break-ins and speeding on roads. Read more: Inside Lake Illawarra's fast-paced missing persons unit All this has occurred in the shadow of a pandemic which has seen more restrictions placed on individuals and businesses - and more rules for police to enforce - than ever before. COVID compliance checks, motels in lockdown and mask wearing, have been at the forefront for those on the frontline. The Mercury caught up with the two top cops in our region - Wollongong commander Superintendent Evan Quarmby and newly-appointed Lake Illawarra commander Superintendent Craig Ireland - to see where they are focusing their resources after COVID rules have been eased. For the past two years, Superintendent Evan Quarmby has been dealing with the fallout of the pandemic. But his officers have been resilient. "What I am most proud of is the police officers because they have all responded and stepped up to situations where other members of the community's natural reaction was to run away," Supt Quarmby said. "But the cops were there, they came to work and each day were on the frontline dealing with people with COVID. "The community still needed that level of safety police provide. We still needed to respond to domestic disputes, target and take action against drug offenders, maintain safety of roads. That all continued business as usual. "We built this other layer on top, which was how police respond to COVID and that was additional work. "Cops went the extra mile, endured extra workloads, and kept coming back for more." Read more: What went wrong on fateful day of Bulli boating tragedy Supt Quarmby said despite a small minority of people who deliberately flouted the rules or showed their disapproval of the restrictions through protests; the vast majority of people understood COVID had the potential to devastate the community and country if they did not comply. "They were mostly accepting of the role police had along with other emergency services," he said. "We were out and about in the main public area, talking to people about the public health orders and rules. Even when it came to the point of enforcement when some chose to breach the rules, the public were mostly supportive of us." Likewise, Superintendent Craig Ireland said he too was proud of the way his officers responded during the pandemic and the role they played in enforcing Public Health Orders. "This is not something any of us signed up for, but our police really worked incredibly hard throughout the pandemic to stop the spread of COVID in our area," he said. Supt Ireland has been in the top job at Lake Illawarra for about six months. With 35 years of experience, most recently as commander of Griffith district, his goal now is to see legal action rise against those who intimidate and assault their partners and families in domestic disputes. "Hopefully under my leadership people will see the legal action rates increase rather than decrease," he said. "I would like to see domestic violence rates decrease. "Domestics occupy half our time if not more. "Each day when we review all the crimes that have occurred in the past 24 hours, domestic violence will account for as much as every other crime category combined. "Domestic violence is a whole society problem so it needs a whole community response. "The question is, how do we stop the next generation coming through and repeating the same behaviour? "The answer, to me, lies in educating our young people. It will be a slow burn but it must become ingrained in them that violence is never the answer." Both commanders have a tough stance on those who supply drugs in the community and operations were continually running to disrupt networks. "We know there are people out there manufacturing and selling poisons to our community. We all know the devastating effects drugs have on our community." Supt Quarmby said. "We have had no less of a focus on drug operations and have several major drug operations at movement, aimed at getting people who sell this poisoned garbage to our kids, neighbours and families. It is a scourge we will never lose sight of, COVID or no COVID. "I am sending a message that if you want to take on drug supply then you have to be prepared we are coming for you," Supt Ireland said. "We always have operations ongoing and suppliers need to know we are acting on information from the public and intelligence sources." Supt Quarmby said officers had spent many hours liaising with licensed venue owners about how to safely reopen post-COVID. "They went from operating in full swing to zero in a short time," he said. "We have people who haven't been in licensed premises for months, years or at all and police and owners need to facilitate what that reopening might have looked like. "The response from licensees has been positive and they have safely opened up." He also noted the police were proactively trying to prevent drink spiking through high-visibility operations at venues. "We started Operation Consequence when licensed venues reopened where there is a greater than ever police presence in and around premises. "We want Wollongong to be a good place and safe social hub." Supt Ireland said the relationship between police and local youths needed to be "strong and positive". In order to help educate young people in the community, Supt Ireland wants his officers to go play a game of basketball with kids at the PCYC so barriers can be broken down in a non-threatening environment. "I want to divert as many young people as possible away from the criminal justice system," Supt Ireland said. "Often for those kids who are at risk, the only time they see us is when we are dragging someone off and making an arrest in a volatile situation. We need to break down barriers." Supt Ireland also wants his officers to be mindful of "compassion fatigue" after they do multiple difficult jobs in one day, shift after shift. But he has reinforced to them that each "customer" expects police officers to be fresh and interested in their case. "I accept customer service levels could be better than what they are," he said. "I tell my officers to treat people as if it was their own family members involved." Supt Quarmby said he wanted to "get back in touch with the community", particularly Indigenous and multicultural groups to help them navigate the "new normal". He also wanted to focus on how to engage and communicate with international students returning to university. "We need to talk to uni students from other counties and tell them it is OK to call the police if they see something suspicious or need to report a crime," he said. Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

