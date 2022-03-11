news, latest-news, property, Jamberoo, home for sale, Ray White Kiama, real estate, contemporary home, inspect now

House of the Week Bed 4 | Bath 4 | Car 4 This luxurious, contemporary home, set mostly on one level, showcases the very best of modern design with effortless flow between the spacious living zones and private quiet spaces. This is just perfect for your modern family lifestyle. An oasis away from busy life, 10 O'Mara Place on 803sqm combines all the essential elements of modern living to deliver a retreat where everyone can leave their cares at the door and relax in the comfort of home. The beautiful galley kitchen is designed to delight the home chef with practicality, ease and style. Active families will love the highly functional layout, offering seamless access through to the dining, living, pantry and second living area/ home theatre room in the centre of the home. The spacious master bedroom is positioned at the rear of the home featuring an oversized walk-in robe and ensuite to enjoy your very own parent's sanctuary. Three additional bedrooms, study area, double garage and side access for your caravan, boat or trailer completes this all on one level home suitable for a retired couple or the growing family. The use of concrete benches throughout the home is stunningly unique while the rear of the home is dedicated to social outdoor areas drawing family invitingly to the outdoor alfresco sitting area, dining area and pizza oven. Set in a walk to everything location in whisper quiet Jamberoo. Call Matthew Lay now on 0448 440 609 to inspect this ultimate family haven you've been dreaming of.

