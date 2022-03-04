news, latest-news,

Sporting fields, golf courses, pools and some roads will remain closed this weekend following heavy rain earlier in the week. Wollongong City Council crews took advantage of a break in the weather to inspect the situation on Friday, the weather station at Bellambi having recorded almost 110 millimetres in five days. Sporting fields remain closed due to the ground conditions and forecast for more rain, as does Russell Vale Golf Course. Read more: Fire breaks out at BlueScope in Port Kembla The council's 17 patrolled beaches, along with the Continental, Thirroul and Port Kembla pools will also stay closed because of the effect of the weather on ocean water quality and hazardous surf conditions. The council will reassess the closures on Monday. Flooding has also closed the children's playground at the Wollongong Botanic Gardens. Work crews have also been out fixing any potholes that might have emerged. Several roads are still shut, including Bulli Pass, which reopened on Friday morning but closed again for repair work after a landslide. Tje council and Transport for NSW have warning signs up for water over the road at others, including The Esplanade in Thirroul, Pioneer Drive in Woonona, Lawrence Hargrave Drive, Wombarra, Sea Cliff Bridge, Avondale/Huntley Road at Penrose, Old Port Road in Port Kembla, and the Princes Highway at the Kembla Grange Racecourse. "We will continue to monitor road conditions across the city, and we have teams on standby to make areas safe should the strong winds bring down trees on public land," the council said in a statement. Shellharbour City Council is also assessing the impact of the weather, but so far it is thought there is no significant damage to public assets. "Street sweeping and pothole repairs are required in various locations to reduce the immediate risk," director of amenity and assets Ben Stewart said. "Council is reviewing areas to determine the need for broader road pavement renewal." The ocean pool was in need of cleaning to rid it of seaweed and debris, Mr Stewart said, once the swell subsided. Read more: 'We'll march rain hail or shine': Illawarra set to storm Mardi Gras Like Wollongong, Shellharbour's sporting fields are closed, as are its beaches, breakwaters and ocean pool. Mr Stewart said beaches were unlikely to reopen over the weekend. Due to the saturation of the ground in parks, he said it would take some time for normal mowing schedules to resume. Kiama Council road crews are patrolling to assess any damage, with Wallaby Hill Road affected by a landslip. Northbound traffic on the Princes Highway at the Kiama bends is still restricted to one lane because of a landslip there, too. All local beaches and rock pools in the Kiama local government area are still closed and the council will assess damage once it is safe to do so. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

