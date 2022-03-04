news, latest-news,

The fate of major Illawarra sporting events remain under threat throughout March and April, with predictions of above average rainfall to come. Illawarra cricket have managed to complete just four full rounds of 16 this season, while South Coast cricket has similarly struggled. Read more: Wilkshire set to unleash new talent in Wollongong Wolves' NSW NPL opener South Coast's grand final is scheduled for March 26, before the Illawarra decider on April 2. "There is an increased chance of unusually high rainfall (in the top 20 per cent of historical records)," Bureau of Meteorology forecast modelling said, declaring it could continue into May. There is also another 100mm forecast for Wollongong in the next week, which puts Friday's Kembla Classic meeting at Kembla Grange in doubt. Read more: Pearson, Studdon halfback duel beckons The day also features the Provincial-Midway Championships series qualifier. It comes as South Coast United is the only club to play the opening rounds of the Illawarra Premier League because of the synthetic pitch at Ian McLennan Park.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ZQVibJ7UkRpJMEgscSkw6d/0254fc01-5459-4515-bfad-13d10a8c2194.jpg/r0_273_5472_3365_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg