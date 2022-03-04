Wins the only number that counts for Harvey

news, latest-news, tyler-harvey, nbl, illawarra-hawks, south-east-melbourne-phoenix

FOR someone who racks them up with such regularity, Hawks star Tyler Harvey doesn't think much of numbers - his own in particular. It's strange for a guy who was NCAA Division I scoring leader as a college senior; a guy with a 57-point G-League game to his name. I certainly wasn't surprising to see him average 20 points a game in his first NBL campaign. He's as aware as anyone that his numbers aren't in that realm in season number two, but he cares far less. "I don't really look too much into numbers. The only number that really matters is wins," Harvey, who leads the Hawks scoring at 14 points a game, said. "We've got a tonne of scoring power this year so you might have to sacrifice a few things. That's OK, that's what winning teams do, [individuals] sacrifice a bit. "There's a lot of talent in the league this year, every single team is really, really good. It was like that last year but the talent's increased even more. "It brings out the best in me as a player individually and I'm always looking at ways to get better, ways I can help the team win games. "It doesn't matter who scores, it matters that we score. That's everyone's mentality on this team." Wins are desperately needed as the Hawks head down the back stretch of the season, starting with Sunday's clash with the Phoenix in Melbourne. Currently fourth on the ladder, they're 10-7 on the season, but 6-5 at home. It means their playoffs destiny lies on the road but, echoing comments of coach Brian Goorjian, it's not daunting for Harvey. "It's an important part of the year for us right now coming into the final stretch," Harvey said. "We're kind of in a similar position to where we were last year where had to win 10 of the last 11 to make that final four push. "We've been in this position before. Every game in this league is very important. You can see the teams all starting to bunch up at the top [of the ladder]. "This next game is another big one and every game from here on out is like a playoff game. We have to treat it like a playoff game if we want to make that push to the finals." Rare for the league's traditional over-achievers, not reaching the post-season with their current arsenal would leave the Hawks one of the season's flops. Read more: Hawks to come out swinging on the road It's added pressure, but Harvey listens to critics as much as he listened to those who wrote the Hawks off last year; that is not at all. "Last year when nobody counted us in, we had that belief and that's all that really matters at the end of the day," he said. "You're going to get criticised when you're going bad, you'll get criticised when you're doing well. It's part of hoops, it's part of the job, it's what we signed up for. "Day in and day out, what we do on the court, what we talk about in the locker room, we hold ourselves to a high standard. "The goal's obviously to make the playoffs and we've got 10-11 games left so we've got to get it going now." A win over the Phoenix would be the Hawks first over a top-four team and Harvey's convinced they're nearing that breakthrough. "You have to keep that confidence," he said. "We've had some tough games against those top teams but you do have to come out with those statement wins. "Every single one we've played we've been right there but it's been a difficult quarter for us that's compounded two points into 10 points. "Taking those away and locking in defensively will give the chance to have that big win we need." Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ViGe8NXxNszpWGz2Wi7TWd/a5c82586-2fa9-4847-9e97-a0ea0a8dc4b8.jpg/r572_340_5472_3108_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg