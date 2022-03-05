subscribers-only,

The Wollongong Entertainment Centre (WEC) has a hint of nostalgia about it - if you're into ragged carpets, 1990s high school bathrooms and roofs that leak. It's been a long-running story for the Illawarra Mercury over the years. The WEC needs an upgrade. First built in September 1998 to the tune of $16.5 million, it was hailed in the Mercury at the time as a "world-stage performer", which put "Wollongong on the map" as an entertainment city of choice. As Wollongong watches the Foo Fighters shun the WEC to instead take their first trip since the start of COVID to Geelong, it's clear that Wollongong can no longer provide a world stage. Tina Arena put what many of us were thinking into words in 2017 when mid-performance called out the building for being 'tired' and asked for the government to chip in for the refurbishments. Since then, the baton for who should be responsible for upgrading the WEC has been passed back and forward. The Public Works Department designed the building, and the Wollongong office supervised construction. The Mercury reported the WEC project to have been pushed through by Wollongong Sportsground Trust chairman Peter Bolt. Venues NSW now runs the WEC. It is a poor cousin to flashier venues like Sydney Cricket Ground, the CommBank Stadium in Parramatta and even the Newcastle Entertainment Centre, which was built in 1992, and was given an upgrade in 1998. Two years ago, then acting sports minister Geoff Lee vowed to make the next steps in upgrading the WEC a "priority". He later asked Wollongong City Council to "commence a planning process" for the precinct. The council has now come to the table with that report calling on the government to fund Venues NSW to immediately commission a comprehensive master plan. If it feels a little bit like a game of ping pong, it's because it is. The WEC's much-wanted and much-needed refurbishment has been put in the too-hard box for far too long, and now it looks like Wollongong City Council has the appetite to stand up and make change happen. - Gayle Tomlinson

