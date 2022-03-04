news, latest-news,

October 31, 2021. For seven friends, it was meant to be a fun day on the water, the group out for a fish off the coast of Bulli on a mate's newly bought runabout. But within hours, adventure turned to tragedy. One man was dead, three were fighting for their lives in hospital, two more were in deep shock and a skipper suspected of navigating his vessel too close to a notoriously perilous reef was being questioned by police. Now, the Mercury can reveal for the first time what went wrong that fateful day, resulting in a combined rescue effort the likes of which have never been seen before in the Illawarra. Read more: Wife of ex-Dragons player faces court on fraud charges The group of seven had launched the boat from Bellambi shortly after 7 o'clock that morning, intending to spend the day fishing in the waters around Bulli. With boat owner Abdulkarem Alnadawi at the helm, the vessel headed offshore before anchoring around Woonona. But the fish weren't biting that day, and the decision was made around 10am to call it quits. Alnadawi pulled up anchor and began heading back in the direction of the Bellambi boat ramp. Meanwhile, a group of about 20 surfers in the water that day later told police they first saw the boat travelling north near Waniora Point, close to the notorious rocky outcrop called Peggy's Reef. The vessel, which was rolling in the swell, passed the crown of the reef and continued to travel north before Alnadawi briefly turned the boat towards the beach, then back south, heading straight towards the reef. The surfers told investigators a set of waves hit the boat side-on, causing it to capsize. The surfers leapt into action, swimming to the overturned boat, where they found three men, including Alnadawi, clinging to the side of the vessel. Four others were trapped under the hull. None were wearing life jackets. In an heroic effort, the surfers managed to pull all four men out from under the boat and get them back to the shore with the help of Sandon Point surf lifesavers, who had been on the beach doing a training drill at the time. An off-duty nurse, doctor and surf lifesavers performed CPR on the four unconscious men until rescue helicopters arrived. Three were taken to hospital, however Mohammed Abd-Hussein Kazali who not be revived and died at the scene. Meanwhile, Alnadawi and the remaining two men were treated at the scene for shock. Alnadawi was taken to Wollongong Hospital where blood samples cleared him of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was taken to Wollongong Police Station and interviewed, telling police he'd had his marine licence since 2018 and had owned several boats in the past, but had only purchased this vessel about a month earlier. Alnadawi confirmed the boat was equipped with GPS navigation and 'fish finder' systems, both of which were turned on at the time and would have alerted him to the reef, however admitted he was not paying attention to either, instead navigating by visual reference only. He said he ran into trouble when the waves began pushing him towards the reef. He tried to turn and accelerate away but the boat was clipped by a large wave and overturned. Alnadawi was later charged with negligently operation of a vessel causing death. He pleaded guilty to the charge in Wollongong Local Court this week. The case was adjourned to April 7 for sentence. Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rdPnbxNSt95RbDXSGgzrdz/ffc7e2e7-9b43-4b69-8165-6243640bc0aa.jpg/r4_0_1677_945_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg