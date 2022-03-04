news, latest-news,

An Illawarra man has confessed to drunkenly flashing his penis to young siblings swimming in Lake Illawarra then assaulting their father when he came to confront the man about his lewd behaviour. John Patrick Holland pleaded guilty to charges of obscene exposure, intimidation and assault when he fronted Wollongong Local Court this week from the inside of a jail cell, where he has been on remand since his arrest last month. Read more: What went wrong on fateful day of Bulli boating tragedy A set of agreed facts tendered to the court said Holland was walking around the Windang Foreshore Park on February 16 when he began drunkenly yelling abuse at passers-by and exposing his penis as he urinated. A man walking his dog stopped to give the animal a drink, prompting Holland to yell at him "you dog c--- I'll f---ing kill you". The man put his hands in the air in a bid to placate Holland and said "it's got nothing to do with me mate". Holland then followed the man back to his vehicle, continuing to yell abuse at him. The court heard Holland also kicked out at the man's dog. Holland then turned around and walked to the end of the jetty, where he proceeded to urinate into the water, in front of a group of siblings who ranged in age from 8 to 17. The oldest of the siblings said "don't urinate here, there are kids around". Holland retorted "f--- you c---, you dickhead, I will flash my d--k at you". He then pulled his pants down and exposed himself. The 17-year-old collected his siblings and headed back to where his family was staying, alerting his father to what had happened. The father returned to the jetty and asked Holland why he was being abusive and flashing his penis. Holland instantly became hostile to the man, calling him a "c---". He then punched the man in the face, leaving him bleeding from the mouth. The man and his son then tackled Holland to the ground, calling out for others to contact police. Officers arrived and arrested Holland. He was taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station but was not interviewed due to his level of intoxication. The father was taken to hospital with loose front teeth. In court this week, defence lawyer Jonathan Kearney said Holland had been homeless at the time of the incident and had been living in his car near the lake. He said Holland was single with no children but had a job waiting for him as a maintenance person at an hotel in Summer Hill when he was released from custody. He said Holland had a "blurry recollection of offences". "But he's appalled by his actions and wishes to apologise to the people involved," Mr Kearney said. "He doesn't usually drink vodka, only beer, and on this occasion he did. He won't be doing it again." He asked Magistrate Greg Elks to spare Holland a full-time jail sentence. Magistrate Elks agreed, placing Holland on a 12-month community-based intensive correction order and fined him $500. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rdPnbxNSt95RbDXSGgzrdz/e3ac2f7e-6e0e-430e-86ba-1efee7cfaca8.jpg/r2_69_956_608_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg