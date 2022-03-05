Sports world in shock at Shane Warne's death at age 52

news, latest-news,

Australia is in a state of "complete shock" after the loss of one of its greatest ever sports stars, with Shane Warne dead at age 52. Warne died in a Thailand hotel on Friday while on holiday of a suspected heart attack, with his management confirming he was found unresponsive and unable to be revived. The news came less than 24 hours after the death of fellow Australia cricket legend Rod Marsh, who Warne himself had only just publicly paid tribute to. Read more: Shane Warne's matchless career Australia's men's Test team had just finished play on day one in Pakistan when the news broke, while the women were set to wake to it as they begin their World Cup in New Zealand on Saturday. "Hard to fathom," a clearly emotional Pat Cummins said. "Warnie was an all-time great. A once-in-a-century type cricketer and his records will live on forever "We all grew up watching Warnie, idolising him. We all had posters on our walls, had his earings. "We loved so much about Warnie. "His showmanship, his charisma, his tactics, the way he just willed himself and the team around him to win games for Australia. "There are so many guys in this team and squad who still have him as a hero and all-time favourite player. The loss we are trying to wrap our head around is huge. "The game of cricket was never the same after Shane emerged, and it will never be the same now he has gone. Rest in peace King." Warne was Australia's greatest-ever bowler and arguably the country's second greatest cricketer in history behind Don Bradman. Named one of the five cricketers of the 20th century by Wisden when he was still midway through his career, Warne owned the field in the way few others have. A magician with the ball, the legspinner remains Australia's leading wicket-taker and sits second behind Muthiah Muralidaran globally with 708 scalps in 145 Tests. He played one of the most influential roles in Australia's golden era of cricket, announcing himself with the magic ball that bowled Mike Gatting in 1993 and bowing out with a 5-0 Ashes whitewash at home in 2006-07. In between times, he bowled Australia to the 1999 World Cup, helping them back from the brink with unforgettable displays in the semi-final and final. Such was Warne's brilliance, he took a record 96 wickets in the penultimate year of his career. All up he finished with 1001 international wickets across all formats, earning spots in the ICC, Australian cricket and Australian sport Hall of Fame. "Shane was one of the most talented and charismatic cricketers we have ever witnessed," Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said. "He loved cricket, had an extraordinarily astute understanding of the game and his influence and legacy will last for as long as it is played. "We are in a state of complete shock at his sudden passing." Teammate Adam Gilchrist took to social with 12 broken hearts, while the likes of Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar and Michael Vaughan posted their shock and devastation. "Numb. The highlight of my cricketing career was to keep wicket to Warnie. Best seat in the house to watch the maestro at work," said Gilchrist. Thai police have since told Reuters that Warne's body had been taken for an autopsy and friends who found him would be spoken with, but added there were no signs of foul play. From modern cricketing greats like England's Ben Stokes to all-time legends of the game like Viv Richards, the overwhelming reaction was that the great bowler's death at the age of just 52 on Friday seemed unthinkable. He was still such a larger than life character that his old foes on the field who became his great friends in the TV commentary box were left stupefied. Former England captain Michael Vaughan captured it best as he said of Warne: "Everyone wanted to be around him but ultimately he was just a normal guy who could do incredible things. "It just doesn't feel real to be talking about someone who once was an enemy on the pitch to one who became a great friend off it. "Shane was the greatest ever cricketer but more than that his character lit up every dressing room, comm box, bar, golf club & friendship group. "His energy and positivity was beyond anyone I have ever known, he was loyal beyond loyal." West Indian legend Richards, who, like Warne, was one Wisden's five cricketers of the century, said: "Unbelievable. I am shocked to the core. This can't be true... There are no words to describe what I feel right now. A huge loss for cricket." India great Sachin Tendulkar, who alongside Brian Lara was the batsman that Warne felt was the best he'd bowled to, said simply: "Will miss you Warnie. "There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you. "Gone too young!" Lara himself wrote on social media: "My friend is gone!! We have lost one of the Greatest Sportsmen of all time!! RIP Warnie!! You will be missed." Another Indian batting legend Virat Kohli described Warne as the "goat" - greatest of all-time - saying: "Life is so fickle and unpredictable. "I cannot process the passing of this great of our sport and also a person I got to know off the field. RIP #goat. Greatest to turn the cricket ball." India's current captain Rohit Sharma, who had been leading his team in action in a Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali, tweeted: "I'm truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us." His fellow Indian star, paceman Jasprit Bumrah said he was "shocked beyond words ... A legend of our game, an icon, and someone who revolutionised spin bowling." Pakistan's Babar Azam, who's captaining his side against Australia in the current Test, said: "Find it hard to believe. "Such a devastating loss for the cricket world. He literally inspired generations with his magical leg spin. You'll forever be missed." Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi felt cricket "has lost what I consider a university of leg-spin bowling today." England allrounder Stokes wrote on Instagram that it "was an honour to know and work with" Warne. "This man is a LEGEND," he added. The England men's team, who are in the Caribbean preparing for a three-Test series against the West Indies, stood for a minute's silence in honour of Warne before their match in Antigua. Mike Gatting, the victim of Warne's 'Ball of the Century' at Old Trafford in the 1993 Ashes, called his old Ashes tormentor "the number one bowler ever" in Test history. 