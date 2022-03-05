news, latest-news,

A $44.6 million retirement village for the Croatian community featuring independent living units and a 102-bed care home is proposed for the heart of Figtree. Adria Care has lodged a development application with Wollongong City Council for a parcel of land fronting the Princes Highway, Bellevue Road and Benney Avenue. The site encompasses the existing Croatian Catholic Church and community hall in Bellevue Road, both of which would be kept and incorporated into the development. Read more: How UOW students took landlord to tribunal and won Two houses would have to be demolished to make way for the development but much of the land is vacant. If approved, the facility will feature a residential care facility and a building containing 22 independent living units, as well as a gym, wellness centre, cafe, men's shed, cinema room, car park and other amenities. The nursing home will be three to four storeys high, while the independent living building will rise two to four storeys. Adria Care says the proposed aged care home and its ancillary facilities would create 51 long-term jobs. The site is close to the Figtree Grove shopping centre, and adjacent to both Figtree Square and Figtree Plaza. The development application said there was a tight-knit Croatian community in the region with an ageing population, but accessing culturally specific services was difficult. "The aim is to provide a space for the wider community and somewhere that the hard-working members of Wollongong's Croatian community can age with a sense of community and connection to their heritage," the development application said. Read more: Illawarra's top cops to go hard on these two crimes in 2022 It also said there was not enough appropriate housing stock in the Figtree area to cater to the ageing population and single-person households, with very few bedsit or one-bedroom homes available. "Not all old people living alone want to or must live in a bedsit or 1 bedroom dwelling; however, many do want or need this type of accommodation for affordability and convenience reasons," the application said. Adria Care has operated a retirement village since 1994 in Canberra, where it was established more than 30 years ago to service the city's Croatian community. The development application is out for public exhibition on the council's website until Tuesday, March 8. Given the scale and cost of the development, the decision will ultimately fall to the Southern Regional Planning Panel. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/82821bce-684e-4b9e-8781-37c00fa17f56.png/r241_190_1236_752_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg