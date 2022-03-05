coronavirus,

The Illawarra Shoalhaven has recorded another COVID-related death and 848 new cases of the virus. A Wollongong resident was among 10 people in NSW who died with the virus, who were aged in their 60s to 100. Three people had received two doses of a COVID vaccine, six people had received three doses, and one person was unvaccinated. Read more: Aerial photo shows shocking stain on Wombarra rockshelf The number of new cases in NSW has risen above 10,000 again, with 10,017 recorded in the 24 hours to 4pm Friday - an increase of over 500 on the previous day. There are 995 people with COVID in NSW hospitals, with 45 patients in intensive care, of whom 18 are on ventilators. More than 94 per cent of people in NSW aged 16 and over have had two doses of the vaccine, while 55.4 per cent have had three shots. Seventy-nine per cent of 12 to 15-year-olds have received two shots, and 47.7 per cent of children aged five to 11 have had their first dose.

