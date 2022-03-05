news, latest-news,

A man in his 60s has been taken to Wollongong Hospital in a stable condition following a single-vehicle crash at Cataract. The crash occurred late on Saturday morning on Appin Road, north of the M1 Princes Motorway. It is understood the vehicle left the road and went into trees. Read more: What went wrong on fateful day of Bulli boating tragedy Paramedics treated the man for an arm injury at the scene before he was taken to hospital. Firefighters had to use chainsaws to clear trees and access the vehicle. One of two westbound lanes of Appin Road was closed while the scene was cleared. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/072131e9-b068-43a2-8a49-555557701258.jpg/r2_0_597_336_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg