The enduring impact plastic has on the marine environment was evident at Wollongong Harbour at the weekend, after recent high tides and heavy surf washed up rubbish that had been discarded long ago. Saturday marked the fourth annual Wollongong Harbour Land and Sea Clean Up, although poor water quality resulting from the recent inclement weather meant the sea component had to be postponed. Still, an estimated 120 people lent their time and energy to picking up rubbish along the beaches of Belmore Basin. Read more: The $44.6 million development floated for Figtree Organisers changed the registration location from near the yacht club building to the Blue Mile, something Sandra Dohring, from the Rotary Club of Wollongong and Wollongong Freedivers, said helped with participation rates. Miss Dohring said that while clean-ups in previous years had uncovered a lot of larger items, she was struck this year by the volume of small pieces of plastic volunteers found, many of which had obviously been in the water for some time. "That was a bit disappointing," she said. She said this was likely because the conditions of the past week had likely pushed a lot of rubbish back to shore, but the amount collected told her that plastic use was not falling enough. "We're only seeing the tip of the iceberg," Miss Dohring said. But volunteers still found recently disposed rubbish too, another disappointment for Miss Dohring, who said it was "unacceptable" for people to leave litter behind - especially at the harbour, which was well-serviced with bins. Read more: Two years after WEC's roof leak, council demands work on upgrade "When you throw something away, it doesn't go away - it goes somewhere," she said. During the event cleaners also found a life raft buried in the sand, face masks, and worryingly, about 10 syringes, which Miss Dohring believed had likely washed down to the harbour with stormwater. It is hoped a water clean-up involving freedivers, scuba divers and surfers can take place in four to six weeks' time, when the water quality and visibility have improved. Miss Dohring acknowledged Wollongong City Council for its support of the event. She said it was also made successful with the help of the Surfrider Foundation and other environmental organisations. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/bd916d0f-80aa-4e5c-b3aa-de662e5c6d99.jpg/r0_310_5472_3402_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg