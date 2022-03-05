news, latest-news,

A Good Samaritan is hoping residents of the Illawarra can come together to help those affected by floods last week. Leanne Gordon, who runs local not-for-profit charity The Movement Wollongong, is collecting donations of non-perishable items after thousands of people were left without homes and their belongings following widespread flooding in Lismore. She will be driving up to the ravaged area on March 19 to drop off the items to evacuation centres. Read more: Disappointing': Clean-up volunteers pick up old plastic, syringes at Wollongong Harbour "Seeing how many people are affected who now have got nothing is horrible," Ms Gordon said. "I cried watching the news and I couldn't believe what happened. People have lost their lives. "There are a lot of people who need donations and we can all help each other out. "It would be good for the Illawarra to get behind us as thousands of people in NSW and Queensland are affected, as well as animals. "It would be awesome if people living in the Illawarra would come together to help out those affected so they know they are not alone." After speaking with those in charge of evacuation centres, Ms Gordon is asking for non-perishable food, bottled water, nappies, formula, baby clothes as well as men's and women's clothing be donated. She is also asking for bedding including sheets, towels, blankets, pillows and sleeping bags as well as personal items and toiletries. Items should be new or in near-perfect condition. Ms Gordon said she was trying to organise a truck to transport the items. She organised a donation drive and delivered items to bushfire-ravaged communities in 2020 and hopes to help out again. "I learnt a lot after organising it, like how to go through items, pack them properly, have everything organised and it is important to know exactly where to go and what to take," Ms Gordon said. People can drop off items to True Spirit Church, located at the old Warilla Library on Shellharbour Road on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays. Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/76aQiSR9c8v6pzQYtCfcnc/a998ac42-229c-4cbb-982c-5851bf1ca0b0.jpg/r0_278_5472_3370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg