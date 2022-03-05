news, latest-news,

Keira MP Ryan Park has called on Wollongong City Council to make a donation on behalf of residents to those affected by flooding in Lismore. Mr Park wrote to Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery last week to ask the council to approve a donation to the Lismore City Council Flood Appeal. A deluge of rain caused major flooding in Lismore last week leaving families and business owners reeling, with many taking shelter in evacuation shelters. Read more: How Illawarra families can help Lismore flood victims More rain is expected this week but the clean up process has begun. The damage cost is estimated to cost well into the millions. Mr Park said other councils including Maitland had recently made a donation. "Whilst no doubt individual residents from the region will also make donations to help this devastated community, I think it's important the council lend a hand during this very difficult time," he said. "The 1998 floods had a devastating impact on our community. I know the region received assistance from communities right across NSW and I think it's important we do the same now." Mr Park said the size of the donation would be up to council staff but he believes it needs to be made as soon as possible to assist with the enormous clean up and repair that now faces the Lismore community. Cr Bradbery said he would raise the request with the general manager Greg Doyle who would look into making a donation. He said the general manager had also offered for council staff and resources to assist councils in the north, particularly Lismore, as they deal with the fallout from the flood. "We did that for council to the south during the bushfires of 2019," Cr Bradbury said. Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/76aQiSR9c8v6pzQYtCfcnc/2251a868-2b09-4d0f-91c6-354ef0d91881.jpg/r0_101_800_553_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg