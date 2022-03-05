news, latest-news,

An exhibition celebrating the "generous" donation of dozens of artworks to the University of Wollongong from a passionate art collector has opened. The Morrissey Donations features more than 90 contemporary artworks John F. Morrissey has given to the university, which represent just a small sample of his endowments. "The thoughtfulness of Mr Morrissey's donations and the consideration he has given to how his donations might directly benefit the University community and indeed the nation is remarkable," UOW Vice-Chancellor Professor Patricia M. Davidson said. Read more: How Illawarra families can help Lismore flood victims "Students, staff and the wider community have the opportunity to see outstanding works by eminent and emerging artists across the campus thanks to Mr Morrissey's generous donations from his private collection." Mr Morrissey's donations include works from artists such as Robert Klippel, Adam Cullen, Gordon Bennett and Karla Dickens, through to lesser-known artists such as Nancy Borlase, Ron Adams and Peter Cooley. Borlase, Mr Morrissey said, was "the most underrated artist in Australia". The exhibition is open from Monday to Wednesday in the UOW Gallery at the university's Jillian Broadbent Building until March 30. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/45603da3-f5f2-4e79-a59f-f44433c4a493.jpg/r0_2141_4480_4672_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg