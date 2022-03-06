news, latest-news,

Areas of the Illawarra have experienced severe and heavy rainfall overnight, with Kiama recording over 70mm of rainfall in less than two hours. The State Emergency Service (SES) conducted two rescues overnight and has advised residents to move vehicles undercover and secure loose items around the home. Read more: How Natasha's gift of the gab turned an idea into an empire The SES responded to 33 jobs in the Illawarra overnight, with 30 being in the Kiama LGA. There were two flood rescues of cars located at South Kiama Drive and Jamberoo Road. Neither car had any occupants inside. The occupants of a train at Bombo had to be escorted by emergency services off the service at roughly 1am. The train was caught between two landslips on the line caused by the heavy rainfall. Eighteen passengers were helped off the train by SES, Fire and Rescue, Police and NSW Transport authorities. In the 24 hours to 9am on Sunday, March 6, Kiama recorded 91mm of rainfall. The heavy falls continue weeks of wet weather, with the Illawarra expected to experience heavy rainfall and thunderstorms throughout Sunday with the chance of flash flooding. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for the Illawarra and South Coast and expected six-hourly rainfall totals between 70 to 140mm. A minor to moderate flood warning has been issued for the Illawarra and catchments including St Georges Basin and the Shoalhaven River. The heaviest rainfalls have been extremely localised. Between bouts of heavy rain, the SES has asked residents to check gutters and drains for blockages to prevent flooding. The current conditions are also hampering the speed at which emergency services and Councils can respond by closing roads, so the SES has reiterated that if a road is flooded, motorists should not drive through floodwaters. Motorists are being advised to slow down and exercise caution due to the weather, with particular hazards on Bulli Pass and the Princes Highway south of Kiama. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

