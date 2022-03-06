news, latest-news,

Matthew Bailey has been in charge for only three weeks, but it took just two minutes for Wollongong Olympic to make an Illawarra Premier League statement on Saturday night. Olympic surged to a 4-nil victory over South Coast United on the Ian McLennan Park synthetic, again the only ground available due to the big wet on the Australian east coast. Attacking weapon Hikaru Kawasakiya wasted precious little time by establishing Olympic's advantage within 120 seconds and South Coast United found themselves three behind by the 15 minutes mark. Read more: Wellington Phoenix commit to Wollongong presence after eventful A-Leagues experience Tory Musumeci and Joey Lavalle both found the net, before Kawasakiya made the second half a mere formality when he scored his second on 40 minutes. After such a short time in charge and with limited training due to the ongoing inclement weather, Bailey was satisfied with Olympic's impressive start. "The tempo and intensity was the from the start," he said. "We wanted to start well and we executed inside the box. "It just showed me we're on the right path. "Three weeks and two days isn't a lot of time to work on things as a coach, especially with the weather, but it's a good way for us to get the season going." Read more: The Dragons can finally leave the recent past behind Bailey has plenty of experience in the squad to lean on, including former Central Coast Mariners and Wollongong Wolves goalkeeper Justin Pasfield and defender Chris Price, as well as goal threat Rick Goodchild. "The talent pool is there," he said. "We had four or five missing for the game, so it was a chance to have players come in a develop the combination play and rotations in our group. "It something to build on." All turf games were postponed, ensuring there will be a backlog to clear during the season after round one was also called off, except for South Coast United's 4-1 loss to Tarrawanna. Bailey conceded he was struggling to plan ahead any further than Wednesday's FFA Cup game against Glenmore Park at Mulgoa Rise Complex as the rain continues to fall. "As a coach I like to be very organised and plan a month ahead," he said. "But the weather just makes it very difficult." Read more: Warne had chest pains before death: police Olympic had been drawn to play at home, but the game was transferred due to the weather. The Australian Bureau of Meteorology's forecast is predicting up to 170 millimetres more rain to fall in the Illawarra this week, mostly on Monday and Tuesday, putting round three of the IPL in doubt. In other FFA Cup round two games, Unanderra Hearts tackle Liverpool Olympic, Gerringong Breakers meet Southern and Ettalong, Thirroul take on Orange's Barnestoneworth United, Tarrawanna clash with FC Eagles, Albion Park are up against Liverpool Spears, Wollongong United have drawn Peakhurst United, University host Cronulla Seagulls, Woonona face Young Lions and Port Kembla play Waverly Old Boys. The Illawarra Mercury news app is now officially live on both iOS and Android devices. It is available for download in the Apple Store and Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ZQVibJ7UkRpJMEgscSkw6d/74538c64-8072-490c-8135-9c055cedfdb6.jpg/r0_168_2985_1855_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg