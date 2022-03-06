coronavirus,

The Illawarra Shoalhaven has recorded 740 coronavirus cases in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday, March 5. No deaths were recorded in the region and five deaths were recorded across the state. Read more: Australia's 'most underrated artist' included in new UOW exhibition The case numbers are a slight fall on the previous day's cases when 848 cases were detected. The NSW numbers also fell, with 8,782 positive cases state-wide. The COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital rose to 1,009, however those in intensive care and on ventilators fell to 43 and 16 people, respectively. More than 94.4 per cent of people over the age of 16 in NSW had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 79 per cent of children aged 12 to 15 having two doses. Almost fifty per cent of children aged 5 to 11 have recieved a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of those aged 16 and over, 55.7 per cent had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123041529/042a334c-63b1-4312-b121-db91156a9ef9.jpg/r9_273_5175_3192_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg