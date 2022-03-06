news, latest-news,

A Port Kembla man has confessed to sending the manager of a boarding house threatening text messages after she kicked him out. Peter George Jamieson pleaded guilty to one count of using a carriage service to menace, harass or offend when he fronted Wollongong Local Court following his arrest last Thursday. A set of agreed facts tendered to the court said the victim advised Jamieson on Thursday that he was to be evicted from the Horne Street premises, prompting him to send a series of illogical but threatening messages. One message sent a 4.27pm read "it's too little too late, in the bush we burn rats nests out, realise what I'm going through will make me kill cause its making me mentally ill." Read more: Illawarra's top cops to go hard on these two crimes in 2022 Another sent at 5.18pm said "I'll burn 'em to darth (sic) and their families can sue you and the owners too". In between, Jamieson phoned the woman and left a voicemail in which he said "I'm psychopathic". Fearing for the safety of her boarders and herself, the woman reported the messages to police, saying she believed Jamieson was "unstable" and capable of carrying out the threats. Officers arrived at the home at 5.30pm and introduced themselves to Jamieson, who told them to "f--k off". Police said he then became very irrational and picked up a serrated knife, which he pointed at the officers. The court heard the constables were able to calm Jamieson down, although he continued to show irrational behaviour, saying he was from the bush and if they find a rat's nest in the bush, they burn it. Jamieson was subsequently arrested and taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station where he was refused bail overnight. He faced court on Friday where he entered a plea of guilty to the charge, promising he would not return to the boarding house. Magistrate Claire Girotto placed Jamieson on a 12-month good behaviour bond. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

