A would-be Illawarra porn star has narrowly escaped a criminal conviction after posting a video of a threesome to her OnlyFans page without the consent of the two other participants. The Mercury has chosen not to identify the woman but can reveal she is 30 years old and lives with her parents in a suburb in Shellharbour. She told police she uses OnlyFans as a source of income. Documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court said the woman was involved in a threesome with a second female and a male in January 2020. Read more: 'Too little, too late': Evicted man sends threatening texts to Port Kembla landlord The male recorded the interaction, making numerous videos of the consensual encounter. At the end, the two women requested he send them copies of the videos, which he obliged. Meanwhile, the aspiring porn star told police she set up an account with the internet content subscription service OnlyFans in August 2021. OnlyFans allows content creators earn money from users - "fans" - who subscribe to their content. The sire is commonly associated with pornography. The following month, the victim said she was made aware of a video which had been uploaded to the woman's page. Upon review of the footage, the victim recognised it as being one of the threesome videos shot in January 2020. The video, which was about 30 seconds long, depicts the trio in a sexual act, however the only part of the victim which was visible were her buttocks, police said. The victim messaged the woman the same day, telling her "remove the video of me on your OnlyFans. You should have cropped the video without me in it. And asked for my permission". The woman responded by saying no one would know it was the victim as you couldn't see her face, but agreed to take the video down. The matter was reported to police, who attended the woman's home in November. When questioned, the woman told the officers she'd uploaded the video to make money but "only two subscribers had purchased it". She confessed that she hadn't thought about the victim when uploading the video but was sorry for what she'd done. "[She] is aware that she will need to seek consent to upload content of another person in the future," police said in court documents. The woman was subsequently charged with distributing an intimate image without consent, to which she pleaded guilty during a recent court appearance. The magistrate agreed to spare her a criminal conviction, instead placing her on a 12-month good behaviour bond. Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/N2VhEHnqjw2FQfCURnN8eC/d6687c38-ef5e-46dd-885e-c3a5f8ecdebe.jpg/r19_0_5141_2894_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg