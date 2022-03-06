Dragons set up Broncos blockbuster with gritty win over Eels

sport, dragons-den,

A showdown with reigning champions Brisbane looms for the Dragons after seeing off Parramatta 10-0 in driving rain at WIN Stadium on Sunday. A hardy 2079 souls braved the conditions to witness an NRLW triple-header in Wollongong, with only the Dragons and Broncos emerging with unbeaten records intact ahead of their round three showdown next weekend. A win for either would all but seal a finals berth and coach Jamie Soward will be boosted by the return of some big names, chiefly skipper Kezie Apps who was a spectator on Sunday. Apps' withdrawal with a hand injury was one of a number of changes to the 17 Soward named on Tuesday, with back-rower Talei Holmes also scratched due to a wrist injury picked up against the Titans in round one. It saw vice-captain Keeley Davis skipper the Dragons for the first time, shifting back to lock and playing 70 minutes, with Quincy Dodd promoted to start in a reshuffled forward pack. Young gun Jamie Chapman also sat out with lingering concussion symptoms. It allowed local product Keele Brown to make an outstanding debut, but Chapman will likely return for the clash with the Broncos. Read more: The Dragons can finally leave the demons of the past behind Veteran forward Kody House will be in some doubt to face her former club after being placed on report for a shoulder charge on Sereana Naitokatoka in the 21st minute. "Kez looks like she'll be back next week," Soward said. "She's just got to do a few things in terms of catching the ball and she should be right for next week. "Talei had a broken hand as well but that looks like it healing. Providing that the recovery's all right, she'll probably push for Newcastle [in round four]. "Chappo will be right next week, she passed her HIA this morning." Halfback Rachael Pearson grabbed all 10 of her side's points, cooly slotting two penalty goals in the final 11 minutes to get her side home. He'll be hoping to never see a repeat of the conditions, but Soward feels his side can take plenty of confidence from keeping the loaded Eels to zero. "To defend the way we did in atrocious conditions, I said the the girls that it's probably the best NRLW win [the club's] had," Soward said. "We were planning to change a few things attack-wise but [in the conditions] we just couldn't do it. "I was really proud of the way the girls adjusted and just tackled everything that moved. Sometimes you have to do that. "I think we've all seen enough footy [to know] sometimes you just have to put the attack back in the kitbag and tackle your way to a win." On a day where points would be difficult to come by, Eels star Bottille Vette-Welsh gifted the Dragons their first four when she fumbled an intercept on her own line straight into Pearson's lap for the opening try. Pearson converted for a 6-0 lead that remained at halftime despite the Eels peppering the Dragons line for the latter part of the opening stanza. Things got even tougher for both sides in the second half, with rain leaving edge players ankle-deep in water and making handling a nightmare. House went desperately close to extending the Dragons lead with 14 minutes left, only for desperate Eels cover the dislodge the ball as she crossed the line. It kept things on a knife edge before Pearson cooly slotted a penalty goal 11 minutes from time for an 8-0 lead. She nailed her second, this time from much further out, for a 10-0 cushion with six minutes to play. It proved enough with the hosts tackling themselves to victory. "Rat was crucial," Soward said. "There's still some areas she can work on in terms of her game management, we probably looked a little bit lost out there at times, but there was no hesitation from her. "I sent down the message but she'd already grabbed the tee. She knows more than I do being out there while I'm in the warm coaches box. "Goal kicking's hard at any time and in those conditions, probably doubly hard, but that was the mentality of our whole team today. It was just 'what's next, get on with the job'. "It probably wasn't the best game to sit down and view with a lot of errors and not much footy being played, but I thought we adapted to it well." Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ViGe8NXxNszpWGz2Wi7TWd/ebbf47e8-ecc8-44a4-9f14-bf16582c8163.jpg/r0_154_4449_2668_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg