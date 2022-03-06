news, latest-news,

Three new teams in the Knights, Titans and Eels will join the Dragons, Roosters and Broncos for a spectacular triple-header in the NRLW at WIN Stadium on Sunday. After the opening round last week in Newcastle, a big crowd braved the Illawarra wet in support of the expanded format, which see six teams set to battle it out for supremacy. The Dragons are coached by 2010 premiership hero Jamie Soward and feature former Rugby Sevens star Emma Tonegato in her first season with the red and white. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

